Penn State has verbally extended scholarship offers to 47 of the 100 prospects that made the initial Rivals100 for the Class of 2021.

The list includes the only committed prospect in the class, WR Dont'e Thornton, who sits at No. 48 overall. He's one of a few recruits that sit inside the top half of the list. Gonzaga QB Caleb Williams, who attended last weekend's Lion Strong 7-on-7 tournament with his teammates, sits at No. 15 overall. CB Tony Grimes, No. 22, and OL Nolan Rucci, No. 28, also are within the Top 30.

The bottom half of the list includes a few other players fan should recognize, including North Carolina RB Evan Pryor, who sits at No. 51 overall. A few other players that have visited multiple times include LB Greg Penn, No. 69, DT Elliot Donald, No. 70, and LB Derrick Davis, No. 77. Both Penn and Davis were just on campus this past weekend.

Below is a complete list of scholarship prospects inside the Rivals100.