Class of 2021 Rivals100 Released

Ryan Snyder • BlueWhiteIllustrated
Future Nittany Lion WR Dont'e Thornton sits inside the Top 50.

Penn State has verbally extended scholarship offers to 47 of the 100 prospects that made the initial Rivals100 for the Class of 2021.

The list includes the only committed prospect in the class, WR Dont'e Thornton, who sits at No. 48 overall. He's one of a few recruits that sit inside the top half of the list. Gonzaga QB Caleb Williams, who attended last weekend's Lion Strong 7-on-7 tournament with his teammates, sits at No. 15 overall. CB Tony Grimes, No. 22, and OL Nolan Rucci, No. 28, also are within the Top 30.

The bottom half of the list includes a few other players fan should recognize, including North Carolina RB Evan Pryor, who sits at No. 51 overall. A few other players that have visited multiple times include LB Greg Penn, No. 69, DT Elliot Donald, No. 70, and LB Derrick Davis, No. 77. Both Penn and Davis were just on campus this past weekend.

Below is a complete list of scholarship prospects inside the Rivals100.

1) QB Brock Vandagriff

2) QB J.T. Tuimoloau

4) DE Korey Foreman

6) CB Corey Collier

8) WR Emeka Egbuka

12) Saf. James Williams

15) QB Caleb Williams

16) OL Amarius Mims

17) WR Jacorey Brooks

18) DT Payton Page

19) WR Beaux Collins

20) QB Preston Stone

22) CB Tony Grimes

24) DE Monkell Goodwine

25) WR Lorenzo Styles Jr.

26) DT Damon Payne

27) WR Agiye Hall

28) OL Nolan Rucci

29) WR Marion Williams

30) Ath. Ga'Quincy McKinstry

34) DT Tywone Malone

39) TE Moliki Matavao

41) WR Trevonte Rucker

42) OL Ryan Linthicum

46) TE Hudson Wolfe

48) WR Dont'e Thornton

51) RB Evan Pryor

53) RB Cody Brown

57) RB Will Shipley

59) OL Landon Tengwall

61) CB Jason Marshall

63) WR Gavin Blackwell

66) DT Maason Smith

67) DE Najee Story

68) WR Marvin Harrison Jr.

69) LB Greg Penn

70) DT Elliot Donald

76) OL Rocco Spindler

77) LB Derrick Davis

80) WR Shadrach Banks

82) LB Jonathan Flowe

84) DT Taizse Johnson

85) RB Donovan Edwards

87) DE Jahzion Harris

91) OL Ben Christman

94) DT Katron Evans

99) Ath. Julien Simon

{{ article.author_name }}