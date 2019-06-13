Just over 24 hours after his high school teammate, offensive lineman Aaryn Parks, announced that he would be backing out of his commitment to the Nittany Lions, cornerback Josh Moten has done the same.

A member of National Christian Academy in Maryland, Moten was one of the first players to join Penn State's Class of 2020, committing back on Feb. 2. However, it became clear in recent weeks that he had been considering this move.

Before committing to the Nittany Lions, the four-star cornerback only visited a few schools. He said that's one of the reasons why he made this decision.

"After talking and having deep thought with my family, I think I pulled the trigger to fast," Moten tweeted. "I didn't equally give some of the universities that have been recruiting me an equal chance, so, I will be de-committing from Penn State University and opening my recruitment up all the way."

In addition to Parks and Moten, Penn State also lost OL Grant Toutant on Monday. However, Toutant immediately committed to Ohio State. The Lions now have nine players committed in the Class of 2020. Penn State has also fallen from No. 11 overall in the Rivals Team Rankings to No. 25.