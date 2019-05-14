News More News
2019-05-14

CB Jalen Cheek sets Penn State visit date

Cheek worked out at the Baltimore Under Armour Camp last month.
Ryan Snyder • BlueWhiteIllustrated.com
@RivalsSnyder
Recruiting Analyst

Atco, N.J., cornerback Jalen Cheek is headed back to Happy Valley this upcoming Saturday, May 18.Listed at 6-foot-1, 175 pounds, Cheek has been on campus twice before. He first emerged last summer,...

