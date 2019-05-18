News More News
Cornerback Jalen Cheek recaps Junior Day visit

CB Jalen Cheek was back in State College this weekend.
Ryan Snyder • BlueWhiteIllustrated.com
@RivalsSnyder
Recruiting Analyst

Atco, N.J., prospect Jalen Cheek was back in Happy Valley for Saturday's junior day.The 6-foot-2, 190 pound cornerback was on campus last summer for the White Out camp and then again in September f...

