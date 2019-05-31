Montreal native Malick Meiga , a 6-foot-4, 190 pound wide receiver, emerged this spring when he attended The Opening Regional camps in Ohio and Washington, D.C. Between the two camps, he ran a 4.42 second 40-yard dash, a 4.08 second shuttle and jumped 35.8 inches. All three rank among the best for this year's tour, so it should come as no surprise that Meiga's scholarship count ballooned from one to 17 in just the past two months.

Penn State will host one of the top prospects in Canada next Sunday, June 9, for its first prospect camp of the summer.

“I’ve been talking to a couple coaches at Penn State,” Meiga said. “I’ve been talking to Mark Dupuis. He’s one of the coaches I talk with the most. I’ve also talked to James Franklin and [recruiting coordinator] Eric Thatcher and the wide receiver coach, Coach Parker. We’ve been building a good relationship."



Meiga went on to add, “They’re pretty nice coaches. They have a family vibe. I like that. Their players are like family. I think that’s cool. I like our conversations about the college, too. It’s a good college.”



Penn State actually offered Meiga back on May 10, but Franklin and Parker would still like to get an up-close look at him. They’re far from the only staff that's intrigued.



“For now, I know I’m going to Alabama’s camp [June 1st]. I’m going to Syracuse’s camp on the 8th of June and then Penn State on the 9th," Meiga said.

"I’m still trying to figure out what other schools I want to camp at. I’ve been talking a lot with Louisville and West Virginia. I might go to their camps.”



As for his recruitment, Meiga is in no rush to make a decision. As of now, he plans to wait until late in the cycle, but it does appear as if the Lions will be a serious player.



“I’m not making a decision until probably after my season," said Meiga. "I’ve been fortunate. More and more schools have been contacting me, so I want to see what other opportunities I receive. But I’m very excited about Penn State. It’s an incredible university.”



This past season, Meiga totaled 682 yards receiving on 29 receptions. He accrued seven touchdowns.