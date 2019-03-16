Ticker
football

Penn State Recruiting: California OL Drake Metcalf raves about PSU visit

Metcalf and his father, Wes, took a red-eye flight Friday night to visit Penn State this weekend.
Ryan Snyder • BlueWhiteIllustrated.com
@RivalsSnyder
Recruiting Analyst

Penn State hosted California offensive lineman Drake Metcalf Saturday for an unofficial visit. A 6-foot-3, 265 pound interior lineman from St. John Bosco outside Los Angeles, Metcalf earned an offe...

