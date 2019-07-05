I caught up with Mostella to get a better feel for his entire recruitment, as well as what put the Nittany Lions at the top of his list.

Listed 6-foot-6, 230 pounds, Mostella earned an offer from the Lions in May 2018. He actually visited Penn State a month before that, attending the 2018 Blue-White Game, only to not visit again for over a year. That second trip, which was an official visit, took place in the beginning of June. That's when Penn State truly became the team to beat. Ultimately, he chose the Lions over another Big Ten school, Iowa.

The last thing I would probably say was the time I spent with the players. I think I’m a little different than a lot of other guys that reach this level and that didn't phase them like it phases some other people. I was hosted by Adisa Isaac , but I also spent a lot of time with PJ [Mustipher] and Antonio [Shelton] . I take it as not only a challenge, but a sign that they have the right guys there that are also odd in their own ways. There’s no bullying going on, no one thinks they’re better than others. It’s a good mix of guys.

Also, the academics there. That was big. On my official [visit], we got to meet with a professor from the school of business and everything he was telling me was very interesting. The opportunities there are just very appealing. Also, I got a presentation from Coach Franklin that was filled with all types of facts. Honestly, my knowledge of the university was fairly low at the time, but that presentation essentially smacked me in the face with just all this spectacular information about the university. I learned so much from that.

Mostella: It's hard to describe any particular reasons because it kind of feels like everything just came together. But one thing I liked was their coaches. They all seem very supportive. I feel like they know what they're doing, and that they have a plan for not only for me, but for the entire team. I believe in everything they're doing. I’m putting my trust in them.

Snyder: We know Penn State and Iowa were two of your top schools. What other schools were in the mix?

Mostella: Since the start of the process, I felt like I was weeding schools out instantly. I would ask my teammate at the time, Logan Brown, what made him choose Wisconsin. He was telling me about the feeling it gave him. Also, my other teammate, Mazi Smith, said if it doesn't feel like you, don’t force it. I took both of those things to heart. I think a lot of people expected me to go to Michigan or Ohio State for the sole reason that they’re Michigan and Ohio State. But what people have to remember is that it’s not just me pitching myself to schools. Those schools are also pitching to me, so I’m not going to settle solely for the big name. So, honestly, throughout most of my recruitment, I was really never looking at more than two schools. It was originally Northwestern and Iowa and then it became Penn State and Iowa. Of course, I teased that there were more in my teaser video, but that couldn't be any further from the truth. I’m very decisive, so it was easy for me to cut things down.





Snyder: What was your relationship like with Sean Spencer? How did that impact your decision to commit to Penn State?

Mostella: Coach Spence is great. What's funny to me is that I don't feel like I really met him until my official last month. Before, he was mainly recruiting Mazi, so coming to the school, it would mainly be for Mazi. I can't blame him at all. Mazi is going to be crazy good, but anyway, I still had the offer and he started texting me more and more a few months ago, Honestly, I didn't answer because, full disclosure, I was a terrible texting recruit. When you're getting all these numbers you don't recognize texting you, you eventually just stop answering.

It wasn't just recruiting, I had to work on myself as well. Before a month ago, I hadn't taken a single interview for over year, just so I could focus on being a high school kid again. But about two months ago, I was like, Wow, I have to make a decision soon. So I started getting everything together. I started planning out where I wanted to take my officials to and in the middle of that, Coach [Kevin] Smith texted me asking if I wanted to get down there [to Penn State].

I just figured why not? Once I got there, me and Coach Spence hit it off and he hit it off with my family, too. We have similar tastes in music and everything. I feel like he can teach me a lot, not only in football, but in life.





Snyder: I like to give you a chance to say something to the Penn State fans reading this. Is there anything you'd like to tell them?

Mostella: Their fans are awesome. They seem extremely supportive, even with me just being a recruit. I went to a Blue-White Game and they're wild. I'm glad I have this opportunity, in general, but I’d be lying if I didn't say I was extremely happy and excited to play in front of those fans. I hope I can bring my energy and playmaking ability to that level. Other than that, I'm just a fun guy who's looking forward to showing everyone who I am.