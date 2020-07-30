“I just came to a conclusion with my family, coaches and friends that I was ready to make my decision before the season," Pribula said. "Over quarantine, it was a special situation. I feel like I spent even more time focusing on recruiting, just like a lot of coaches across the country have. It’s been a unique time. I spent a lot of time on Zoom with a lot of colleges. That allowed me to get a really good feel for them. Between virtual visits and just taking football, life and everything else, I think it allowed me to be in the position I am today.”

Earlier this week, York, Pa., native Beau Pribula announced that he was ready to decide, posting on Twitter that he plans to publicly announce his commitment next Monday, Aug 3. The Nittany Lions are the presumed favorite.

Penn State may be on the verge of another commitment in the Class of 2022.

Pribula won’t be announcing any top schools. He’s earned a dozen scholarship offers so far. Northwestern, Nebraska, Rutgers, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and West Virginia are among the more notable schools. Of those programs, Rutgers and Wake Forest both hosted him for one visit each, while Penn State hosted him twice.

Like so many other 2021 and 2022 prospects, Pribula would've preferred to visit more schools this year, but has spent the past few months virtually visiting over Zoom.

“Every college does it sort of different,” Pribula said, when asked what he’s gotten out of all the Zoom conversations. “At West Virginia, we used it a lot to do virtual tours and things like that. They would have everyone on there, touring the place, selling West Virginia to me. Rutgers was mainly just me and Coach [Sean] Gleeson. We talked a lot. We would go over different defenses, different coverages, the offense, all of that. With Penn State, it was a little bit of everything. Sometimes we’d talk about life and sometimes we’d talk more about Penn State’s offense and what Coach [Kirk] Ciarrocca did at Minnesota.”

Pribula admittedly grew up a Penn State fan, attending games throughout his youth. After earning an offer in April, he quickly developed relationships with both Ciarrocca and regional recruiter Tyler Bowen. In the months that followed, he's been in contact with the Nittany Lions as much or more than any other school.

“I’ve been talking to Coach Ciarrocca and Coach Bowen a good bit,” Pribula said. “Obviously, I talk to Coach [James] Franklin, too. Penn State does a great job recruiting. They’ve been getting me on Zoom at least once a month. I’ve been meeting with the whole offensive staff every time we do that. I also talk to Coach Ciarrocca once a week, and it’s the same with Coach Bowen. All of that has been very good.”

After playing wide receiver and safety his freshman year, Pribula became the starting quarterback at Central York last season, totaling 1,600 yards of offense and 18 touchdowns in eight games. He also led Central York to its best record (9-2) in over a decade. Last summer, he ran a 4.6-second 40-yard dash and a 4.1-second 20-yard shuttle at Penn State’s Whiteout Camp.

