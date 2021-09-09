Penn State's first home game of the 2021 season is now just two days away, and the Nittany Lions are expected to host a solid group of prospects for the home opener against Ball State.

With the game against Auburn set for next week, many of the region's top overall prospects are waiting to attend to the White Out, but there are still a handful of scholarship prospects planning to make the trip, in addition to a handful of Class of 2022 committed prospects who will be inside Beaver Stadium Saturday.

