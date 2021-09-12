Recruiting: Ball State Attendee List

Penn State's hosted recruits inside Beaver Stadium for the first time in nearly two years Saturday for the 44-13 win over Ball State.

With Auburn coming to town on Saturday, many of the region's top overall prospects are waiting to attend to the White Out, but there were still five uncommitted scholarship prospects who made the trip. James Franklin and his staff also extended one scholarship offer to Pennsylvania native Joey Schlaffer. A three-star tight end from Exeter. Twp., Schlaffer is the half-brother of former team captain Michal Menet. Tight ends coach Ty Howle attended his game this past Friday.

