Recruiting: Ball State Attendee List
Penn State's hosted recruits inside Beaver Stadium for the first time in nearly two years Saturday for the 44-13 win over Ball State.
With Auburn coming to town on Saturday, many of the region's top overall prospects are waiting to attend to the White Out, but there were still five uncommitted scholarship prospects who made the trip. James Franklin and his staff also extended one scholarship offer to Pennsylvania native Joey Schlaffer. A three-star tight end from Exeter. Twp., Schlaffer is the half-brother of former team captain Michal Menet. Tight ends coach Ty Howle attended his game this past Friday.
Subscribers can check out the complete list of confirmed visitors below.
*** - Holds a Penn State Scholarship Offer
2022 Penn State Commits
OL JB Nelson - Pittsburgh, Pa. - Lackawanna College (Juco)
Saf. Tyrece Mills - Philadelphia, Pa. - Lackawanna College (Juco)
WR Kaden Saunders - Westerville, Ohio - Westerville South
OL Drew Shelton - Downingtown, Pa. - Downingtown West
RB Nick Singleton - Shillington, Pa. - Governor Mifflin
DE Ken Talley - Philadelphia, Pa. - Northeast
2022
WR Brett Birch - Monroeville, Pa. - Gateway
Saf. Trace Brown - Reading, Pa. - Berks Catholic
QB Jack Capaldi - Malvern, Pa. - Malvern Prep
TE Chris Dvorak - Mars, Pa. - Mars
OL Jalen Klemm - Gibsonia, Pa. - Pine-Richland
LS Will Patton - New Castle, Pa. - Shenango
RB Deontae Williams - Pittsburgh, Pa. - Woodland Hills
CB DeShawn Wilson - Reading, Pa. - Reading
2023
OL Gabe Arena - Harrisburg, Pa. - Bishop McDevitt
QB Cam Edge - Smyrna, Del. - Smyrna ***
RB Marques Hicks - Cherry Hill, N.J. - Camden Catholic
WR Kenny Johnson - Dallastown, Pa. - Dallastown Area
DE Jordan Mayer - Jefferson Hills, Pa. - Thomas Jefferson
DL Ronel Nukah - Philadelphia, Pa. - Northeast ***
TE Joey Schlaffer - Reading, Pa. - Exeter. Twp. ***
CB Caleb Woodson - Haymarket, Va. - Battlefield
DE Kion Wright - Philadelphia, Pa. - Northeast ***
OL Cooper Young - Downingtown, Pa. - Downingtown West
2024
QB Brad Birch - Monroeville, Pa. - Gateway
Saf. Ronnell Davis - Philadelphia, Pa. - Roman Catholic
Ath. Quinton Martin - Belle Vernon, Pa. - Belle Vernon ***
