 Penn State Football Recruiting: Confirmed List of Recruits for the September 11 Ball State Game
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-12 10:47:53 -0500') }} football Edit

Recruiting: Ball State Attendee List

Ryan Snyder • BlueWhiteIllustrated
BWI Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsSnyder
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Penn State's hosted recruits inside Beaver Stadium for the first time in nearly two years Saturday for the 44-13 win over Ball State.

With Auburn coming to town on Saturday, many of the region's top overall prospects are waiting to attend to the White Out, but there were still five uncommitted scholarship prospects who made the trip. James Franklin and his staff also extended one scholarship offer to Pennsylvania native Joey Schlaffer. A three-star tight end from Exeter. Twp., Schlaffer is the half-brother of former team captain Michal Menet. Tight ends coach Ty Howle attended his game this past Friday.

Subscribers can check out the complete list of confirmed visitors below.

Related: Grading out Penn State's win against Ball State


*** - Holds a Penn State Scholarship Offer


2022 Penn State Commits

OL JB Nelson - Pittsburgh, Pa. - Lackawanna College (Juco)

Saf. Tyrece Mills - Philadelphia, Pa. - Lackawanna College (Juco)

WR Kaden Saunders - Westerville, Ohio - Westerville South

OL Drew Shelton - Downingtown, Pa. - Downingtown West

RB Nick Singleton - Shillington, Pa. - Governor Mifflin

DE Ken Talley - Philadelphia, Pa. - Northeast


2022

WR Brett Birch - Monroeville, Pa. - Gateway

Saf. Trace Brown - Reading, Pa. - Berks Catholic

QB Jack Capaldi - Malvern, Pa. - Malvern Prep

TE Chris Dvorak - Mars, Pa. - Mars

OL Jalen Klemm - Gibsonia, Pa. - Pine-Richland

LS Will Patton - New Castle, Pa. - Shenango

RB Deontae Williams - Pittsburgh, Pa. - Woodland Hills

CB DeShawn Wilson - Reading, Pa. - Reading


2023

OL Gabe Arena - Harrisburg, Pa. - Bishop McDevitt

QB Cam Edge - Smyrna, Del. - Smyrna ***

RB Marques Hicks - Cherry Hill, N.J. - Camden Catholic

WR Kenny Johnson - Dallastown, Pa. - Dallastown Area

DE Jordan Mayer - Jefferson Hills, Pa. - Thomas Jefferson

DL Ronel Nukah - Philadelphia, Pa. - Northeast ***

TE Joey Schlaffer - Reading, Pa. - Exeter. Twp. ***

CB Caleb Woodson - Haymarket, Va. - Battlefield

DE Kion Wright - Philadelphia, Pa. - Northeast ***

OL Cooper Young - Downingtown, Pa. - Downingtown West


2024

QB Brad Birch - Monroeville, Pa. - Gateway

Saf. Ronnell Davis - Philadelphia, Pa. - Roman Catholic

Ath. Quinton Martin - Belle Vernon, Pa. - Belle Vernon ***

*******

• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated

• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98, @GregPickel, @ThomasFrankCarr

• Follow us on Instagram

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}