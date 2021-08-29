Penn State recruiting: Amil Wagner latest, plus a Q&A with the 4-star

Penn State is still pursuing Class of 2022 recruits despite almost being full in the current recruiting cycle, and one of the top names to know is Aamil Wager.

The four-star offensive tackle from Ohio helped his Wayne High team start the prep season in a big way, as he and his offensive line mates helped push around Dunbar's defensive front to the tune of a 41-7 victory last Friday night.

Wagner, who plans to commit at the All-American Bowl on Jan. 8 in San Antonio, Tex., made plenty of visits in June and wants to make more this fall before locking in his choice. The 6-foot-6, 270-pound senior has 30 offers and visited Ohio State, Kentucky, Notre Dame, Maryland, and Penn State back during the June quiet period. He then spent July speaking with coaches daily before turning his attention to preparing for his final high school season.

"I'm looking for the academics because they played a big role in my upbringing, and the next thing is the o-line coach," Wagner told BWI. "The third thing is team fit because if you don’t fit there, it isn’t going to work out."