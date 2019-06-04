The latest Rivals100 was released Tuesday following a busy spring of camps and 7-on-7 competitions.

With players like Julian Fleming, Bryan Bresee, MarShawn Lloyd and others all deciding to commit elsewhere, the list of prospects seriously considering the Lions isn't as deep as it once was, but there are still a handful of players that fans need to keep an eye on.

The Nittany Lions also added their first Rivals100 commitment following offensive lineman Aaryn Parks' decision at the end of April. In fact, Parks actually moved up following a very good performance at the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp in Washington, D.C. Previously, he was ranked No. 84 overall. He now moved up 17 spots this time to No. 67.

There are also four players to monitor inside the top 50. TE Arik Gilbert from Georgia sits at No. 14 overall. The five-star prospect just announced his top 10 Monday evening and the Lions made the cut. He attended the Ohio State game in September. Another big-time tight end prospect, Las Vegas native Darnell Washington, is right behind Gilbert at No. 15 overall. He also announced his top schools last week and had the Lions among them. Washington visited Penn State earlier this spring. WR Michael Redding from IMG Academy in Florida also has interest in visiting Penn State, although Florida State, Miami and Notre Dame are considered the favorites. He sits at No. 37 overall.

RB Jalen Berger and Saf. Jordan Toles are also in the top 50. Berger moved down just a few spots to No. 39, while Toles stayed the same at No. 44. Berger, who plays at Don Bosco in New Jersey, was excellent at multiple camps this spring, including the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp in his home state. However, he's given us the impression that Michigan and Ohio State are ahead of the Lions currently. As for Toles, he was busy with basketball all winter into the beginning of spring. The Baltimore native wants to play both sports in college and Penn State will reportedly allow him that opportunity. James Franklin and his staff are hoping to get him on campus this month for an official visit, but nothing appears to be set at this time.

A few other players to note are WR Marcus Rosemy, No. 53 overall, RB Daniyel Ngata, No. 75 overall and safety/linebacker Kourt Williams, who went from a three-star to No. 100 overall. Rosemy is high school teammates with future Nittany Lion linebacker Derek Wingo, who we'll see inside the Rivals250 tomorrow. The Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., receiver has mentioned before that he wants to visit Penn State, so he's someone to monitor before the dead period starts. Ngata, from Folsom, Calif., has also mentioned that he'd like to visit at some point this summer or during the season. Williams, however, has already visited once before and is now set to return this upcoming weekend, June 7-9 for an official visit. The Bellflower, Calif., native has already taken official visits to Oklahoma and Texas A&M. He'll see Tennessee, June 14-16, and then go to Ohio State, June 21-23.