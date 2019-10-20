Penn State picked up its second Class of 2021 commitment in less than 24 hours this afternoon, as Cincinnati, Ohio, native Liam Clifford announced that he'd be joining James Franklin's program.

The younger brother of quarterback Sean Clifford, Liam earned an offer from the staff this summer following a strong camp performance. He's made it clear for months now that the Nittany Lions would be one of his top schools in the end, but his commitment Sunday still came as a surprise.

"I wanted to commit to Penn State because it just felt like home," Clifford said. "Every time I'm there, the coaching staff makes me feel like family and it really is just such a special place. I decided to commit now because I knew in my heart that's where I wanted to be and because it just felt right. I want to start building this 2021 class and really make something great. I'm so happy to officially be apart of the PSU family."

Since last season, Clifford, who stands at 6-foot-1, 190 pounds, has earned scholarship offers from Duke, Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State, Pitt and Tennessee, among others. A few of those schools received at least one visit, but his familiarity with Franklin and his assistants was always going to make it hard for the competition Just this year, Clifford had taken four visits to Penn State. He's been to University Park well over a dozen times dating back to when Sean was being recruited.

Currently, Clifford is the 64th-ranked wide receiver in the nation for 2021, but don't be surprised if that improves in the months to come. He's also the 14th-ranked prospect in Ohio for his class.He now joins Florida native Nick Elksnis and in-state offensive lineman Nate Bruce, who verbally committed to Penn State before last night's game.