Penn State RB notebook: Ja'Juan Seider on Devyn Ford, Keyvone Lee and more

Penn State Nittany Lions running backs coach Ja'Juan Seider entered this season with a talented and deep group of running backs. That's meant approaching each game with a plan for how to distribute the snaps and the carries — a process that has involved both scripting and feeling out the game. "It's a little bit of both," he said. "I go in with a predetermined rotation of how I feel going into the game, maybe 2-1, 1-1, 3-1, trying to keep these guys fresh. I have a good feel. Some things you've been doing for a while, you've got to know." Seider offered plenty of other notes on Penn State's running back room. Let's dive into those.

Penn State Nittany Lions football running back Devyn Ford had six carries against Ball State.

Devyn Ford attacking hurdles

Seider was asked about Penn State running back Devyn Ford, who has publicly challenged in the past, asking for "the next step." Seider praised Ford for his mindfulness, but added that the biggest challenge the junior is facing at present is a tendency to get overly analytical. "The thing about Devyn, if I was a head coach and he wanted to get into coaching I would hire him right away," Seider said. "The kid's got a bright future, got a bright mind in the game. RELATED: Column: The good, bad news of Penn State's place on Top 5 jobs poll "His biggest hurdle is that he overanalyzes things. When you play football and you play running back, you've got to react on instincts, you've got to react to your training, what you see on film, and just turn it loose." Seider said he felt like Ford did that last week against Ball State and in practice during the leadup to that game. He carried the ball six times for 32 yards against the Cardinals after earning just one carry against Wisconsin in the opener. "We get out there, and he was able to execute and play at a high level for us, so I was really pleased with where he was last week from a playing standpoint for us," Seider said.

Seider sees growth in Keyvone Lee

Seider pointed to a moment during Penn State's game against Wisconsin that signaled room to grow for sophomore running back Keyvone Lee. The play called for Lee to go in one direction, but instead he bounced his run around to the opposite flank, losing a considerable chunk of yardage in the process. It wasn't a choice that aligned with what Seider wants from his running backs, and it was a reminder that — despite all of the experience he got last year — Lee is still a young back. "It was a good learning experience," Seider said.

"You see growth. You see him taking coaching." Seider added that he thinks playing with a healthy Noah Cain is going to positively impact Lee's development. "He's a kid who's gifted, he's got the ability to make people miss, he can jump cut like a small guy," Seider said. "But he doesn't give himself enough credit for the way he can run behind his pads. I think seeing Noah's approach to the game is going to be a great example of how to play the game and how to play the position."

A quick note on John Lovett