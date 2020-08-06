Penn State ranked No. 7 in the nation in preseason Coaches Poll
The first major poll of the 2020 college football season was released Thursday, and as expected, the Nittany Lions will begin the year among the nation's best.
According to the USA Today/Amway Coaches Poll, Penn State is the seventh-best team in the country to start the year. They finished last season ranked ninth in the poll following a 53-39 win over Memphis in the Cotton Bowl.
James Franklin and his staff are set to play three other ranked teams in the new conference-only slate, which was announced on Wednesday. The first of those games will come on Sept. 19 when they travel to No. 15 Michigan. They'll then host Iowa a month later, Oct. 24. The Hawkeyes begin the year at No. 23. Ohio State, who begins the year ranked No. 2 in the nation, will then travel to Beaver Stadium two weeks later, Nov. 7. The Big Ten also has two other ranked teams in the preseason poll: No. 12 Wisconsin and No. 18 Minnesota.
Clemson, who returns Heisman Trophy candidate Trevor Lawrence at quarterback, will begin the year at No. 1 overall. The SEC has four teams inside the top 10, including three in the top five: Alabama (No. 3), Georgia (No. 4) and LSU (No. 5)
You can check out the complete preseason Coaches Poll below.
USA Today/Amway Coaches Poll - Preseason
1) Clemson
2) Ohio State
3) Alabama
4) Georgia
5) LSU
6) Oklahoma
7) Penn State
8) Florida
9) Oregon
10) Notre Dame
11) Auburn
12) Wisconsin
13) Texas A&M
14) Texas
15) Michigan
16) Oklahoma State
17) USC
18) Minnesota
19) North Carolina
20) Utah
21) Central Florida
22) Cincinnati
23) Iowa
24) Virginia Tech
25) Iowa State
Others Receiving Votes:
Tennessee (111); Boise State (111); Arizona State (88); Kentucky (73); Memphis (71); Baylor (66); Washington (65); Louisville (62); Miami (58); Appalachian State (31); Navy (17); Virginia (13); Air Force (12); Mississippi State (9); Texas Christian (7); Washington State (6); Tulane (5); California (5); UL Lafayette (3); Southern Methodist (3); Nebraska (3); Stanford (2); Pittsburgh (1); Kansas State (1); Indiana (1); Duke (1)
