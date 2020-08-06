According to the USA Today/Amway Coaches Poll, Penn State is the seventh-best team in the country to start the year. They finished last season ranked ninth in the poll following a 53-39 win over Memphis in the Cotton Bowl.

The first major poll of the 2020 college football season was released Thursday, and as expected, the Nittany Lions will begin the year among the nation's best.

James Franklin and his staff are set to play three other ranked teams in the new conference-only slate, which was announced on Wednesday. The first of those games will come on Sept. 19 when they travel to No. 15 Michigan. They'll then host Iowa a month later, Oct. 24. The Hawkeyes begin the year at No. 23. Ohio State, who begins the year ranked No. 2 in the nation, will then travel to Beaver Stadium two weeks later, Nov. 7. The Big Ten also has two other ranked teams in the preseason poll: No. 12 Wisconsin and No. 18 Minnesota.

Clemson, who returns Heisman Trophy candidate Trevor Lawrence at quarterback, will begin the year at No. 1 overall. The SEC has four teams inside the top 10, including three in the top five: Alabama (No. 3), Georgia (No. 4) and LSU (No. 5)

You can check out the complete preseason Coaches Poll below.



