Penn State QBs, including Sean Clifford, throw at Lions practice: Watch
Penn State opened practice to the media on Wednesday night, and that offered an opportunity to see the quarterbacks in action.
That's the case every week during the regular season, of course, but the opportunity was amplified on this particular evening with the status of starter Sean Clifford in doubt after he left the Iowa game in the second quarter due to injury and never returned to play.
The good news is that No. 14 was out on the field and repping alongside Ta'Quan Roberson and Christian Veilleux during the brief glimpse into drill work, but his availability is still up in the air entering Saturday's showdown opposite Illinois at Beaver Stadium (Noon, ABC).
"[Wednesday] was not the first day that Sean's been able to throw," head coach James Franklin said following practice, adding that reps were split between the three aforementioned passers during practice.
What if Clifford is unavailable?
"I wouldn't necessarily say that our offense will change stylistically, but you want to say 'OK, Ta'Quan, what do you feel really good about?" Franklin added. "...And the same thing with Christian Veilleux."
BWI was on hand for the open portion of practice, and you can see clips of the quarterbacks in action below.
