Penn State QBs, including Sean Clifford, throw at Lions practice: Watch

Penn State opened practice to the media on Wednesday night, and that offered an opportunity to see the quarterbacks in action.

That's the case every week during the regular season, of course, but the opportunity was amplified on this particular evening with the status of starter Sean Clifford in doubt after he left the Iowa game in the second quarter due to injury and never returned to play.

The good news is that No. 14 was out on the field and repping alongside Ta'Quan Roberson and Christian Veilleux during the brief glimpse into drill work, but his availability is still up in the air entering Saturday's showdown opposite Illinois at Beaver Stadium (Noon, ABC).