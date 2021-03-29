"When we're casual, we're casual. But when we're working we are working. I'm a fiery guy and I enjoy the passion that football brings, and I think coach Yurcich would say the same."

"We're just so similar," Clifford said. "You see it in the meetings...I'll just be talking just because I want to express my point, and then he'll want to talk too and so it kind of goes both ways sometimes. I think it's a really good relationship so far. It's fun, and we're kind of learning that balance within the room.

There's no real malice to those clashes, though. Instead, they're symptoms of two guys with a similar, fiery demeanor existing in the same space, Clifford said.

Sprinkled in with what Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford has described as a positive beginning to his relationship with new offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich are a few moments when the two will butt heads.

Energy has been something of a buzzword for Penn State's players this spring when discussion the new additions to the Nittany Lions' coaching staff, but that has been especially true for Yurcich.

For Clifford, Yurcich's injection of enthusiasm has made him look forward to coming to the facility each day.

"We just want to be there," he said. "...It's really just every single day, the way he talks, the way he commands the room. He's not a thermometer, he's a thermostat. When he walks in he changes the temperature of the room. It inspires me as a leader as well to learn from that.

"When we're going over the concepts, we need to know every little detail of the concept. I think that's what a great OC needs to do. Like I said, he's doing a really great job. I really appreciate him so far and I'm just excited for the future."

As for the actual details of the offense Yurcich is working to install, Clifford isn't giving too many hints.

He did reveal that Yurcich is working with a variety of different tempos, and that his scheme operates with a combination of grind and explosiveness.

"It's kind of everything you want," he said. "I'm not going to give away too much just yet because I'm grinding through it myself. I'm excited for everybody to see it in the future."

Yurcich is the fourth offensive coordinator Clifford will have worked under as he enters his fifth season on campus. Joe Moorhead, Ricky Rahne and Kirk Ciarrocca have all come and gone since Clifford's true freshman season in 2017.

It's easy to portray that type of turnover as a bad thing, but Clifford chooses to see the benefits to having several different offensive minds learn from.

"Everybody has a different thought process on this concept or that concept, and this overall perspective on goals and mindset," Clifford said. "There's just so many things that you can learn from somebody because everybody's different. Obviously I would say that you'd like to have a little bit of consistency, but I feel like I've taken advantage of every single person that has walked through this building from an offensive coordinator perspective."

Since their first meeting, which took place on Zoom — where Yurcich introduced Clifford to his family — the relationship between the two has evolved.

Yurcich can keep things light, as he did that day, but Clifford has also learned that there's another side to Yurcich when there's work to be done.

"He seemed really nice on the first meeting. I'm not saying he's not nice now, but he's definitely got a hard side to him at some points," Clifford said with a wry smile. "I'm learning to appreciate the balance that he brings. He'll come into a meeting, we'll have some fun, but when you've got to be serious, he'll be as serious as he needs to be."