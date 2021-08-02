Penn State QB Sean Clifford announces first branding partnership

"Thrilled for the opportunity to support State College businesses," the post reads before promoting an exclusive t-shirt branded to Clifford featuring his autograph in the upper left corner.

Announced via Instagram post, the Nittany Lions' signal-caller has teamed up with McLanahan's Penn State Room in State College to endorse the downtown student store.

Entering his third season as the presumptive starter for the Nittany Lions at quarterback, Clifford has been among the most active Penn State football players in the advertising space since the advent of name, image, and likeness rules changes on July 1.

Touting the opportunities that NIL could provide, with Pennsylvania enacting its own legislation concurrent to NCAA rules changes, Clifford has also made himself available on the Cameo app and recently signed autographs at a Mechanicsburg, Pa., restaurant.

Some of Penn State's other football players to have taken advantage of the changed rules allowing for endorsement deals and other entrepreneurial opportunities are Caedan Wallace's partnership with a local car dealer and autograph signings by Nick Dawkins and Aeneas Hawkins at a Bellefonte, Pa., hamburger restaurant.

