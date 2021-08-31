Penn State Q&A: Rasheed Walker talks differences in 2021, OL, DL, more

Rasheed Walker could have left Penn State for the NFL following the 2020 season, but instead, the Washington, D.C., native decided to return and bolster the Nittany Lions' offensive line in 2021. It was one of a few bits of good news the team received on that front during the offseason, and now, about eight months later, Walker has been picked as one of six team captains and is set to protect quarterback Sean Clifford from his left tackle position while serving as one of the program's top player leaders. "It just says like a lot, and it just makes me want to go harder for them for my teammates and my coaches and everybody else," Walker told reporters on Tuesday morning. "I'm just very appreciative to add that label onto my name."

Penn State offensive tackle Rasheed Walker will be a leader for the Nittany Lions this fall. BWI photo/Ryan Snyder

Walker was a third-team All-Big Ten pick in 2020 and as started every game over the last two seasons. The 6-foot-6, 320-pound talent answered a number of questions ahead of another slate of games, and we're highlighting some of his most interesting answers in today's BWI Q&A.

On protecting Sean Clifford

"So, ever since I've been playing offensive line, I've always just taken pride in protecting my quarterback's blindside and not letting my man beat me," Walker said. "I feel like I'm just a natural protector at heart, so I really just take pride in my job. Before every game, even in practice, I always go to Cliff and say 'I got you' and he'll be like 'I know.' "Me and Cliff have a strong relationship. It's understood that I got his back and he has mine, and that security lets us both play freely."

On what's different ahead of this season

"We can go all the way back to winter workouts and spring ball, and I think like myself and a bunch of people, we didn't realize how important spring ball was, even besides the football aspect but just that time to be around each other, to build relationships to, that stuff plays a huge impact with team chemistry," Walker said. "We had a great spring, which set the foundation for the expectations for the summer, and by the time we got done with fall camp everyone was locked in and knew what the standard was like. We have a thing where, if you're not 10 minutes early to any type of meeting you're late, so stuff like that was already understood. This past spring gave us an advantage and gave us an edge to have an even better camp."

Is the team closer this year?

"Since I've been here, I feel like this is the closest team as far as relationships, because like, since I've been here, it's always been like the upperclassmen lower classmen thing, but literally like this year, it didn't matter who you were like, freshmen, senior, fifth year walk-on, everyone hung out together everyone spent quality time together," Walker said. "We all play basketball together, we all go out together. We all go to the movies together, so it was just like, we all have that relationship. No one's scared to call someone out or vice versa. "If someone sees me doing something that's not the standard, someone's going to say something to me, and I'm not going to get offended, because that's just how all our relationships are. I feel like that's really going to translate to the field, I feel everyone will be playing for each other more, if that makes sense, because that's how our relationship is."

What's it like lining up against end Arnold Ebiketie?

"First, I'm going to say I'm happy he decided to come to Penn State because me and AK, we've been getting some great work, from the spring to the summer. The one thing I'll say about AK is he comes to practice every day and gives you everything he's got, and I feel like that helped me develop this offseason, this spring and fall camp, and also helped like the whole offensive line, because one thing about AK, he's extremely fast, and when you're blocking someone that's that fast every day, it forces you to have to play faster so. "I can honestly say I don't think I'm gonna see anybody in the Big Ten that can move like AK. AK is a really good football player."

Are any other defensive linemen impressing?

"Jessie Luketa has had a great camp transitioning to the d-end position," Walker said. "He's playing both but he's doing great. Smith Vilbert is doing a very good job. Smith's improvement from when he first got here to now is crazy. "Nick Tarburton has really stepped up and been doing his thing. Also, a lot of the interior guys like, I think from the class of 2020 or 2019 like so Fatorma Mulbah, he's doing great, D'Von Ellies has had a really good camp, obviously PJ Mustipher is doing his thing, so the d-line, they've been going crazy all camp."

On gearing up for Wisconsin and another opener