 Penn State football: Punter Levi Forrest enters transfer portal
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-26 10:47:47 -0500') }} football Edit

Penn State punter enters transfer portal

David Eckert • BlueWhiteIllustrated
Staff
@davideckert98

Penn State punter Levi Forrest has entered the transfer portal, Rivals has learned.

Forrest no longer appears on Penn State's official roster.

Forrest was a true freshman in 2020, and appeared against Ohio State and Maryland — both times to attempt an onside kick.

The news comes following the commitment of Alex Bacchetta, the top overall punter in the class of 2022.

Forrest was the No. 6 ranked punter by Kohl's Kicking in the 2020 class, and will have four seasons of eligibility remaining.


{{ article.author_name }}