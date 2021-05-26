Penn State punter enters transfer portal

Forrest no longer appears on Penn State's official roster.

Penn State punter Levi Forrest has entered the transfer portal, Rivals has learned.

Forrest was a true freshman in 2020, and appeared against Ohio State and Maryland — both times to attempt an onside kick.

The news comes following the commitment of Alex Bacchetta, the top overall punter in the class of 2022.

Forrest was the No. 6 ranked punter by Kohl's Kicking in the 2020 class, and will have four seasons of eligibility remaining.



