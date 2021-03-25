DE Jayson Oweh ran a 4.36-second 40-yard dash.

Jayson Oweh

Results: Bench — 225x21 Vert — 39.5 Broad—11-2 40-yard dash — 4.36 Pro — 4.21 "L" — 6.83 Unsurprisingly, Oweh was the star of the show. His 4.36 40-yard dash headlined his showing, but he also posted the best time in the Pro drill as well as the best mark in the L drill among the participants. "I think I did very well," he said. "I think I could have done better at certain things." The freak athleticism that Oweh displayed Thursday has him as a first or second round draft choice with many of the top NFL Draft experts. The hope is that this performance will grab the attention of a team in the later rounds. A common criticism of Oweh comes from the fact that he didn't register a sack during his final season with the Nittany Lions, and he took time to address those concerns Thursday as well. "It's obviously there, but if you really are a savant of the game and you really understand what's going on and watch film, you don't just look at the box score, you understand that's not who I am," Oweh said.



Micah Parsons

Results: Bench — 225x19 Vert — 34.0 Broad — 10-6 40 — 4.39 Pro — 4.4 "L" — 6.89 Parsons fell .03 short in his 40-yard dash battle with Oweh after the two spent the offseason training together, but had plenty to be pleased about. When asked to make his case to be a top draft pick, Parsons highlighted his versatility. "I just feel like I'm the most versatile player in this class," he said. "I can play middle linebacker, I can play outside and I can pass rush. I don't think there's no place I can't play in the linebacker spot." Parsons also discussed his preparation for the upcoming NFL year, after opting out of the college football season. "Just training, not taking days off," he said. "Just keep getting after it. The only way to get in game shape is to play in games. Once I get down to OTAs and mini camp, I think I'm going to keep getting in better and better shape. "I think it's going to come over time, but I think by the season, I'll be ready."



Pat Freiermuth

Results: N/A Freiermuth did not partake in any of the timed events, but did participate afterwards running routes on the field. He's been recovering from a shoulder injury he suffered during the season, and said he's about 2-3 weeks away from being a "full go." He spent plenty of time working with Pittsburgh Steelers tight ends coach Alfredo Roberts, and was asked about the Steelers afterward. "Me and him have a really good relationship so far," Freiermuth said of Roberts. "We've met a couple times and we're going to continue to meet. He's a great guy and definitely someone I'd love to play for. Obviously seeing Mike Tomlin and the GM [Kevin Colbert], it meant a lot for them to come see me. Obviously, they're great guys and I'd be very happy to join their organization if they choose."



Shaka Toney

Results: Bench — 225x24 Vert — 39.0 Broad — 10.8 40 — 4.51 Pro — 4.28 "L" — 6.95 Perhaps overshadowed a bit by Parsons and Oweh, Toney produced a showing he was happy with. "I thought I did good," he said. "There was some stuff I wanted to be better in. You've just got to keep going, I can't look back now, the day's over. You don't get a second opportunity, you have to live with what you put out there." Toney said he had lost about 20 pounds earlier this winter after he contracted COVID-19, and has worked to put that weight back on. He was listed at 242 pounds on Thursday. He also took an opportunity to share a charity endeavor. He donated $2,400 to the Boys and Girls Club of America after reaching 24 reps on the bench press. Others joined in, and he thinks he's raised between $4,000-$5,000 thanks to those contributions.



Michal Menet

Results: Bench: 225x26 Menet only participated in the bench press and did not partake in any other activities. He was the only player not made available for comment after the event.



Will Fries

Results: Bench — 225x24 Vert — 31 Broad — 9-7 40 — 5.33 Pro — 4.53 "L" — 7.77 Will Fries had a positive day as he hopes to get on the draft radar of NFL teams. He called his participation "a dream in progress" as he looks to get to the next level. "It's something you think about when you're a little kid," he said. "Going through high school, going through college, and now you're here living what you've always thought about, so I'm just trying to enjoy the process."



Lamont Wade