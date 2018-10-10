Heading into Saturday’s homecoming matchup against Michigan State, Sanders and the Nittany Lions rushing attack find themselves squaring up against the nation’s stingiest rush defense. Through five games in 2018, the Spartans have yet to allow a 100-yard rusher. In fact, only one team – Central Michigan – has run for more than 50 total yards, and since the season opener against Utah State, MSU has surrendered only one touchdown on the ground. Despite a 29-19 loss to Northwestern last week, it held the Wildcats to a total of just 8 yards rushing.

“They play the run first,” Sanders said. “When you watch film on them, I think all 11 players, their eyes are in the backfield. All the linebackers and the safeties, instead of reading the actual play, they read the guards and tackles to tell if it’s a run or pass play. They react to the run game, so I see why they’re successful the way they are. They’re pretty good up front, so they’re a pretty good team. We know what they’re like for the run game, but we’re up for the challenge.”

A year ago in East Lansing, Saquon Barkley was held to a total of 63 yards on the ground and PSU fell by 3 points in a lightning-delayed outlier of a game. Many of those same defensive players return, however, so there’s a familiarity with much of the personnel across from the line of scrimmage.

During his press conference Tuesday, head coach James Franklin lamented how MSU’s top-ranked rush defense “jumps out” as a point of concern. He describes starting middle linebacker Joe Bachie as the best LB he and his coaching staff have scouted on film so far this season, calling him “very productive, very physical [and a] great leader for them [who] runs well.”

Perhaps the defense's greatest collective strength lies within the defensive line.

“Their D-tackles and their D-ends are big, strong, physical and very, very aggressive,” Franklin said. “They have got the two Panasiuk boys inside [Mike Panasiuk and Jacob Panasiuk] that we recruited that are problems and very physical inside. Raequan Williams is massive. He’s 6-4, 300 pounds. When you watch the tape and you’re looking at all those thighs and legs and rear ends, I mean, they are massive. The defensive end, Kenny Willekes, …. is very disruptive as well, and then they have a middle linebacker that I already mentioned that we think is one of the better linebackers that we’ve seen on tape this year in Bachie.”

What else Franklin and his coaching staff have scouted is the strategy that Michigan State employs in order to make opposing offenses one-dimensional. Take away the run, which they’ve been able to do, and then force teams to pass.

“You see see that on tape as well,” Franklin added. “I know they take a lot of pride in it.”

The issue, however, is that Michigan State’s pass defense is inversely related to how it defends the run. Sparty is the only team in the Big Ten that is allowing more than 300 yards passing per game. Northwestern’s Clayton Thorson completed 66 percent of his passes last week for 373 yards and three touchdowns, but threw two interceptions.

That’s the kicker. Michigan State might allow more yards through the air than anyone else in the conference, but there is a knack for intercepting passes. The defense has two interceptions in every game but one so far this season, for a total of nine picks which ranks them in the top 10 of the country.

In addition to running with a physical edge, protecting the football is another point of emphasis at Penn State this week. If the running game is unable to get going – Sanders was held to a season-low 43 yards vs. Ohio State two weeks ago – they’ll have to turn to Trace McSorley and his ability to not only make plays with his feet but also with his arm.

Whoever is getting the ball, Sanders said, the goal is to “attack the defense.”

“We’re definitely going to try to run the ball, so there’s an emphasis on physicality. That’s just the way our offense is, so we're definitely going to run the ball, but passing the ball, airing it out and giving it to different players on the field, including the backs, that’ll just help us more in trying to attack their defense.”