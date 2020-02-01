In combination, the performances have helped Penn State dip its 3-point defense to 32.6 for the season and 33.3 percent in conference games.

A blowout win against the Buckeyes back at the Bryce Jordan Center saw the visitors sink 9 of 20, but three were made in the final three minutes when the game was well out of hand. A 72-63 win at Michigan saw the Nittany Lions limit the Wolverines to just 5 of 28 shooting from deep. And Penn State’s most recent win, a 64-49 thrashing of Indiana, included just 2 of 11 shooting from three for the Hoosiers.

“I think early on, our 3-point defending wasn't the best. And I think it's improved as January went along. I think we did a much better job,” Chambers said. “Out of the gates obviously, Ohio State, that kind of put us behind the 8-ball a little bit. But since that game, if you kick that game out and throw it away, we've done a much, much better job of getting to 3-point shooters and understanding personnel.”

The worst in the Big Ten during the 2018-19 season, allowing makes on 35.4 percent of opponents’ 3-point attempts, the Nittany Lions similarly began the current campaign. Surrendering a whopping 14 of 26 from deep in a blowout loss at Ohio State to open the Big Ten slate, and 11 of 26 to Iowa, Penn State has steadily improved in the time since.

None of it will matter, however, when the Nittany Lions (15-5 overall, 5-4 Big Ten) take on Nebraska Saturday night in Lincoln.



Against a Cornhusker team (7-14, 2-8) struggling through its first season with head coach Fred Hoiberg at the helm, the Nittany Lions will still have their hands full on the perimeter. Through 10 Big Ten games, the Cornhuskers have the league’s third-ranked 3-point percentage (34.6) and, maybe more important, the most attempts (272) and makes (94).

In other words, Chambers said, Penn State can and should expect Nebraska to make some of the shots that recent opponents haven’t hit.

“You're obviously gonna have to do that tomorrow night because they're making almost nine and a half threes per game. They're going to take a lot of threes. They make a lot of threes, and they're gonna make some because that's their offense and that's what they do,” Chambers said. “So we just gotta make sure we don't put our heads down or have bad body language. Just gotta say, next play mentality.”

The 3-point philosophy is a departure for Nebraska from recent seasons. Finishing the 2018-19 Big Ten season in the middle of the Big Ten in percentage (32.2) and near the bottom in attempts (423) and makes (136), the Cornhuskers have a new offensive approach in Hoiberg’s transition back to the college game.

Asked whether or not that demands a new approach with the scouting process, Chambers detailed the changes that the Cornhuskers have undertaken this season.

“It does become different. They're different players now, too, although Thorir (Thorbjarnarson) was definitely there last year, but Freddie runs different sets,” Chambers said. “More pro-sets, more pro-style things, better spacing. He's really mixed it up on the defensive end to try to confuse teams. Sometimes you think they're in man when they're in zone. Sometimes you think they're in zone, they're in man. So he's doing a nice job on that end and adapting to the college life. But he's definitely running a lot more pro sets and spacing, offensively, specifically for the kid (Cam) Mack.”

Repeatedly praising Mack, Nebraska’s 6-2 sophomore guard averaging 14.5 points per game in the Big Ten, Chambers added that Penn State is not going to be fooled by the Cornhuskers’ record. Combined with a venue that has been particularly hostile to visitors, the Nittany Lions winless in six games there since its construction in 2013, anything and everything before and beyond Saturday’s tilt is out of focus.

“I'm kind of like James Franklin. It's Nebraska, Nebraska, Nebraska. We just need to go 1-0,” Chambers said. “Indiana was great, but it's over. It's in the rearview mirror. We can't look back. We can't look forward. We gotta stay right here, right now. And Nebraska is much better than their record indicates. They've given everybody a heck of a game and gave themselves two opportunities to win the game at Rutgers, and that's a difficult place to play. So we're not looking ahead, we're staying right here and focus on Penn State getting a little bit better.”

The Nittany Lions and Cornhuskers tip Saturday at 7 p.m. The game will air on the Big Ten Network.