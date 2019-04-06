Weston Carr, an NCAA Division II All-American wide receiver out of Asuza Pacific University in California, has announced via Instagram that he'll be joining the Nittany Lions for his final season of eligibility.

"After 4 amazing years at APU, it is with gratitude that I announce my decision to become a Nittany Lion. Azusa, you are my foundation for this new beginning, and I’m thankful for the love and support you gave me on and off the field. Go ‘Cougs"

This past season, Carr reeled in 33 receptions for 644 yards and 12 touchdowns following two productive seasons as a freshman and sophomore.

This spring, Penn State head coach James Franklin has made statements regarding the program's need for potential transfers, particularly at wide receiver and on the offensive line.

"And then I think like us, like a lot of programs in the country, we're going to maybe add a few guys between now and then from a transfer perspective. Wide receiver is something that we got our eyes open and looking around for," said Franklin this spring. "And possibly on the offensive line as well. So that's something that would change our picture here between now and camp as well."

Carr becomes the second wide receiver to join the Nittany Lions this offseason, along with former Florida State wideout George Campbell.