Penn State picks up graduate transfer Spencer Rolland from Harvard

Checking in at around 6-foot-6, 290 pounds, Rolland could play either guard or tackle for the Nittany Lions, but it won't be until the 2022 season, as Rolland plans to enroll at the school in May 2022. He'll play one more season with the Crimson this fall and then enroll at Penn State after earning his degree. That'll give him two seasons to play with the Nittany Lions.

Rolland is the second offensive line prospect to join the Nittany Lions, as guard prospect Eric Wilson joined the program this past May.

"After completing my upcoming senior season and graduating from Harvard University in May of 2022, I am excited to commit to Penn State University to continue my academic and athlete pursuits for the next two years as a grad transfer," Rolland posted on his Twitter account. "Thank you to all my family, friends, and coaches who have supported and helped me along the way.

A three-year letterman and starter, Rolland earned All-Ivey League honors from Phil Steele in 2020. He grew up in Burnsville, Minn., and is majoring in Mechanical Engineering. Rolland previously visited Penn State back in June, where he worked out for Trautwein and the staff.



