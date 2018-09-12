"Justin is a very talented and versatile forward that competes on both ends," said Evans. "He is a bit in between spots in the frontcourt but he is also someone that can be used and also flourish as a small ball power forward in the mold of Lamar Stevens."

According to Rivals.com National Basketball Analyst Corey Evans, head coach Patrick Chambers and the Nittany Lions have added a talented piece to their lineup.

In the latest rankings from Phenom Hoop Report in July, McKoy is listed as the No. 11 player in North Carolina for the Class of 2019, while Big Shots Rankings has McKoy listed as the No. 15 player, boasting offers from Kansas State, UNC-Greensboro, McNeese State, Florida International, Charleston, Hampton and Campbell, among others.

Having seen the three-star in action this summer, Evans offered more insight into what McKoy can bring to the table for the Nittany Lions.

"He can make shots to the perimeter, has a college ready body and plays the game the right way. He is about getting better and provides for energy on both ends of the floor," said Evans. "Altogether, McKoy is a very solid and versatile prospect and another good one to build with at PSU."

Last season, McKoy returned from a Jones stress fracture in his foot suffered in the summer to play alongside his Panther Creek teammates. There, he was named to the Raleigh News & Observer's All-Metro Boys Basketball Team following the 2017-18 season in which he produced 21.4 points and 9.0 rebounds per game, earning a second-team all-district nod along the way.

A member of Team Loaded - North Carolina, McKoy previously played alongside fellow Penn State Class of 2019 commitment Pat Kelly.

He visited Penn State on an official the final weekend in August, and is anticipating a return trip for the Nittany Lion football game against Ohio State later this month.