Penn State Picks John Scott Jr. as Next Defensive Line Coach
Updated 6:20 p.m.: Penn State has officially made the announcement of the hire of John Scott Jr. as the program's next defensive line coach.
Penn State's offseason of coaching turnover has come to a close.
South Carolina defensive line coach John Scott Jr. has been named the newest defensive line coach for the Nittany Lions following the recent departure of veteran Sean Spencer to the New York Giants this month
."We are thrilled to welcome John, Blakely, John III and Juliette to our Penn State family," Penn State head coach James Franklin said via press release.
"We believe John will continue to build on the defensive line success we've fostered since our arrival at Penn State. He has an impressive coaching resume with experience in the NFL, Big 12 and SEC. John's diverse accomplishments separated him from the rest of the candidates throughout the hiring process. In addition, his long-standing relationship with Brent Pry at Georgia Southern, Louisiana-Lafayette and Western Carolina ensures he'll hit the ground running as we enter spring ball. His attention to techniques, fundamentals and the appropriate mentality needed to guarantee we continue to compete at the highest levels of college football. We're also excited to welcome his wife, Blakely, back to Penn State where she served on the ICA Mental Task Force in 2012."
Scott, 44, arrives with the Nittany Lions following a one-season stint with South Carolina in which he directed the Gamecocks' defensive line. The two seasons leading into the role, Scott spent at Arkansas as coach of the Razorbacks' defensive tackles. Prior stops include two years with the New York Jets, Texas Tech, Georgia Southern and Missouri State. He began his coaching career in 2001.
Scott will be reunited with defensive coordinator Brent Pry. A graduate of Western Carolina, Pry was Scott's position coach during the final two years of his collegiate career. He then joined Pry at Louisiana-Lafayette in 2002, working as a graduate assistant. Pry hired Scott again when he made the move to Georgia Southern in 2010. There, he coached both the defensive line and special teams for three seasons before moving on to Texas Tech.
"I am very thankful for the opportunity Coach Franklin has given me," Scott Jr. said. "Coach Franklin is a tremendous leader who has the program on the rise and I'm excited be a part of it. I can't wait to work with Coach [Brent] Pry and the defensive staff. I have known Coach Pry for more than 20 years as a player, graduate assistant and position coach, and he has definitely had an impact on my career. I can't wait to get rolling with the defensive line and continue to build on the tradition they have established."
This past season, Scott helped develop DE Javon Kinlaw. Projected as a first-round draft pick in April's NFL Draft, Kinlaw totaled 35 tackles and six sacks this season. He earned both first-team All-SEC and All-America honors.
