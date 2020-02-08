Updated 6:20 p.m.: Penn State has officially made the announcement of the hire of John Scott Jr. as the program's next defensive line coach.

Penn State's offseason of coaching turnover has come to a close.

South Carolina defensive line coach John Scott Jr. has been named the newest defensive line coach for the Nittany Lions following the recent departure of veteran Sean Spencer to the New York Giants this month

."We are thrilled to welcome John, Blakely, John III and Juliette to our Penn State family," Penn State head coach James Franklin said via press release.

"We believe John will continue to build on the defensive line success we've fostered since our arrival at Penn State. He has an impressive coaching resume with experience in the NFL, Big 12 and SEC. John's diverse accomplishments separated him from the rest of the candidates throughout the hiring process. In addition, his long-standing relationship with Brent Pry at Georgia Southern, Louisiana-Lafayette and Western Carolina ensures he'll hit the ground running as we enter spring ball. His attention to techniques, fundamentals and the appropriate mentality needed to guarantee we continue to compete at the highest levels of college football. We're also excited to welcome his wife, Blakely, back to Penn State where she served on the ICA Mental Task Force in 2012."