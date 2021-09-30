Penn State Photo Gallery: Sept. 29 Practice

Penn State improved to 4-0 last Saturday, closing out non-conference play with an easy win over Football Championship Division program Villanova.

Now, the Nittany Lions are set to kickstart conference play again on Saturday when Indiana makes its way to Beaver Stadium for a 7:30 p.m. eastern time kickoff on ABC. The Hoosiers beat the Nittany Lions for just the second time ever last season. For the series, Penn State leads with 22 wins and just two losses.

In addition to James Franklin's Wednesday night availability, the media was welcomed inside Holuba Hall to watch the first 20 minutes of practice. BWI's Ryan Snyder and Thomas Frank Carr were there to take in all the sights. Check out their gallery below.