Penn State Photo Gallery: Sept. 22 Practice
Penn State improved to 3-0 Saturday night following a thrilling 28-20 win over Auburn.
Now, the Nittany Lions are set to wrap up nonconference play Saturday when Villanova, a Football Championship Subdivision program, makes its way to Beaver Stadium for a 12 p.m. eastern time kickoff on Big Ten Network.
In addition to James Franklin's Wednesday night availability, the media was welcomed inside Holuba Hall to watch the first 20 minutes of practice. BWI's Thomas Frank Carr was there to take in all the sights. Check out his photo gallery below.
