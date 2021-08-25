Penn State Photo Gallery: August 25 Practice
Penn State's preseason training camp is officially over, as game prep for next weekend's showdown at No. 12 Wisconsin officially began Wednesday evening.
Tonight's practice took place at Beaver Stadium, and the media was given about 20 minutes to watch the team go through position drills at the beginning of practice.
You can check out our photo gallery below.
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98, @GregPickel, @ThomasFrankCarr
• Follow us on Instagram
• Like us on Facebook