Penn State Photo Gallery: Auburn

Penn State improved to 3-0 Saturday night following a thrilling 28-20 win over Auburn.

It was also Penn State's White Out game for the 2021 season. This was the 17th White Out overall and now the Nittany Lions have won four of the past five White Out games at Beaver Stadium. Attendance was 109,958.

