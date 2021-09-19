 Penn State Football: Check out our photo gallery from the Nittany Lions' 28-20 win over Auburn
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-19 10:15:49 -0500') }} football Edit

Penn State Photo Gallery: Auburn

Ryan Snyder • BlueWhiteIllustrated
BWI Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsSnyder
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Penn State improved to 3-0 Saturday night following a thrilling 28-20 win over Auburn.

It was also Penn State's White Out game for the 2021 season. This was the 17th White Out overall and now the Nittany Lions have won four of the past five White Out games at Beaver Stadium. Attendance was 109,958.

BWI photographer Steve Manuel was in attendance Saturday night to take in all the action. Check out his photo gallery here:


Get on the list! Click the image to get breaking news and daily headlines delivered straight to your inbox!
Get on the list! Click the image to get breaking news and daily headlines delivered straight to your inbox!

*******

• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated

• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98, @GregPickel, @ThomasFrankCarr

• Follow us on Instagram

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}