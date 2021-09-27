Penn State path to prominence demands broad perspective: Final thoughts
Penn State football needed just four weeks to make its climb.
Entering the 2021 season as the nation’s No. 19-ranked team according to the Associated Press Top 25 poll, the Nittany Lions have passed every test to date and have been rewarded accordingly with an ascent into the top of the latest polls.
First opening the season under the unusual circumstances of a road game against a 13th-ranked Big Ten opponent in Wisconsin, Penn State returned to Beaver Stadium for a stretch of home games that have included wins against Ball State, another ranked foe in Auburn of the SEC, and most recently Villanova. In the process, the Nittany Lions have jumped to No. 11, No. 10, No. 6, and now No. 4 as all but Alabama, Georgia, and Oregon have shuffled around the top of the rankings in recent weeks, some through losses and others with less-than-spectacular performances.
But to characterize Penn State’s ascent back into the top of the national consciousness in college football as quick misses the point. That process to No. 4 has, in fact, taken a full 688 days.
Sean Clifford knows it well, and in some respects, painfully so.
Last ranked as the nation’s No. 4 team on Nov. 9, 2019, a 31-26 loss for the previously unbeaten Nittany Lions at Minnesota derailed the program from its upstart aspirations that season with Clifford at the helm of that offense as well. The first of two losses that year, Penn State steadying itself to top Indiana the next week before falling to No. 2 Ohio State in Columbus soon thereafter, closing wins against Rutgers and No. 17 Memphis in the Cotton Bowl only mustered a No. 9 ranking by the season’s end.
What transpired in the time since is what makes the Nittany Lions’ return to prominence such an opportunity for a cautionary perspective, though.
Set to face the Hoosiers again Saturday night at Beaver Stadium in a much-anticipated “Stripe Out” in a national ABC broadcast, Penn State invariably wears the scars of its experience not only from the COVID-amended, season-opening loss at Indiana to begin the 2020 season, but also beyond it. As Clifford acknowledged in an interview with Blue White Illustrated coming out of the 2019 season, in so many ways, that game and the experience that followed shaped his perspective on his role in the position moving forward.
"The best-worst thing to happen to me was Minnesota," Clifford said coming out of the 2019 season. "That game itself, I learned a lot on the field and off the field; how to present myself in public, how to be the quarterback on and off the field... because it's definitely a difficult situation when you know that you could have played better, you could have contributed differently so that way maybe we could have won that game. But I think that was definitely one time where it sucked, but at the same time, I learned so much from that game that it almost holds more value than any win I had (that) year."
Resuming play in 2020 with the loss to the Hoosiers, a 36-35 overtime thriller in which the Nittany Lions fell on a debated two-point conversion call, Clifford couldn't have known that the program's trip through the toughest challenges of his career was just beginning.
Losing successive contests to No. 3 Ohio State, Maryland, at Nebraska, and Iowa in the following weeks, the bizarre, alternate university reality of Penn State football showed a 3-7 record when bridging the two seasons against that loss at Minnesota in November 2019.
Although the Nittany Lions have conversely ripped off an eight-game winning streak after the 41-21 drubbing at the hands of Iowa last year, some of the names and faces that are front-and-center for the program this season - head coach James Franklin and Clifford chief among them - can attest to the wide breadth of the program’s journey to get back to this point.
“This time last year we were 0-4, 0-5 sitting in the locker room sad. We're 4-0 and we're one of, if not, I still think the best team in the country. That's what our mentality is right now,” Clifford said Saturday immediately following the 38-17 win over the Wildcats, lamenting a less-than-acceptable midweek practice that preceded the performance.
Having been chewed out by Franklin for having lost its “edge” during the week and in the win over the weekend, Clifford offered that the team’s focus would remain fixated on taking a mature, humble approach to its development.
“We're going to keep the underdog mentality and all that,” Clifford said. “We know the confidence we have in the room and on the team, so it's all about getting better every single day and days like Wednesday can't happen again. We got to make sure that we are maximizing all the potential that we have every single day.”
Whether or not the message is received by Clifford’s teammates can only be determined in the coming days and weeks as the program progresses through a schedule of opponents that won’t get any easier.
Having lived through the setbacks of reaching the upper echelon of the sport, only to fall so sharply from those heights, it’s a lesson the Nittany Lions are well-equipped to hear, understand, and take to heart.
