Penn State path to prominence demands broad perspective: Final thoughts

Penn State football needed just four weeks to make its climb. Entering the 2021 season as the nation’s No. 19-ranked team according to the Associated Press Top 25 poll, the Nittany Lions have passed every test to date and have been rewarded accordingly with an ascent into the top of the latest polls. First opening the season under the unusual circumstances of a road game against a 13th-ranked Big Ten opponent in Wisconsin, Penn State returned to Beaver Stadium for a stretch of home games that have included wins against Ball State, another ranked foe in Auburn of the SEC, and most recently Villanova. In the process, the Nittany Lions have jumped to No. 11, No. 10, No. 6, and now No. 4 as all but Alabama, Georgia, and Oregon have shuffled around the top of the rankings in recent weeks, some through losses and others with less-than-spectacular performances. But to characterize Penn State’s ascent back into the top of the national consciousness in college football as quick misses the point. That process to No. 4 has, in fact, taken a full 688 days. Sean Clifford knows it well, and in some respects, painfully so.

Penn State fifth-year senior quarterback Sean Clifford was the Big Ten offensive player of the week for his performance against Villanova.

Last ranked as the nation’s No. 4 team on Nov. 9, 2019, a 31-26 loss for the previously unbeaten Nittany Lions at Minnesota derailed the program from its upstart aspirations that season with Clifford at the helm of that offense as well. The first of two losses that year, Penn State steadying itself to top Indiana the next week before falling to No. 2 Ohio State in Columbus soon thereafter, closing wins against Rutgers and No. 17 Memphis in the Cotton Bowl only mustered a No. 9 ranking by the season’s end. What transpired in the time since is what makes the Nittany Lions’ return to prominence such an opportunity for a cautionary perspective, though. Set to face the Hoosiers again Saturday night at Beaver Stadium in a much-anticipated “Stripe Out” in a national ABC broadcast, Penn State invariably wears the scars of its experience not only from the COVID-amended, season-opening loss at Indiana to begin the 2020 season, but also beyond it. As Clifford acknowledged in an interview with Blue White Illustrated coming out of the 2019 season, in so many ways, that game and the experience that followed shaped his perspective on his role in the position moving forward. "The best-worst thing to happen to me was Minnesota," Clifford said coming out of the 2019 season. "That game itself, I learned a lot on the field and off the field; how to present myself in public, how to be the quarterback on and off the field... because it's definitely a difficult situation when you know that you could have played better, you could have contributed differently so that way maybe we could have won that game. But I think that was definitely one time where it sucked, but at the same time, I learned so much from that game that it almost holds more value than any win I had (that) year."

Get on the list! Click the image to get breaking news and daily headlines delivered straight to your inbox!