First reported by Jon Sauber of the Centre Daily Times Tuesday, Penn State and offensive line assistant coach Matt Limegrover have parted ways, the school's football program confirmed via statement.

According to the release, Franklin's search for a new offensive line assistant coach will be national and will begin immediately.

“We appreciate all of Matt’s contributions to our program for the last four seasons. We wish Matt and his family all the best in the future,” Penn State head coach James Franklin said via press release.

Limegrover's tenure with the program began in 2016 following the departure of Herb Hand to Auburn in the offseason prior to Penn State's Big Ten championship season.

Progressing from a unit depleted of not just talent, but also of bodies upon Franklin's arrival to the program, the Nittany Lion head coach praised the unit's development and the expansion of Penn State's running game this year.

"I think the expanded diversity in our running game over the last two years and a little bit more this year, I think that's helped us. I think the different running backs that we have, I think helps us. I think obviously having a quarterback that can still do some things with his legs, as well. I think it's all those things," Franklin said. "Obviously, you know, the biggest credit goes to our offensive line and Coach Limegrover and Coach [Kevin] Reihner, and even Tyler Bowen, a factor in there, as well. It's all of it."





