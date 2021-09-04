Penn State overcomes all sorts of adversity to win opener: One big thing
Madison, Wisc. -- Let's be honest with each other: Did you think Penn State would hunker down and stop Wisconsin, not once but twice, late in the fourth quarter to preserve a ranked win on the road?
There was a feeling here at Camp Randall Stadium that the host Badgers would find a way to make Jordan Stout's missed extra point hurt with a late touchdown and try to spot the start of the Nittany Lions' season, mostly because the fans here and the ones rooting on the blue and white back home had seen it happen too many times before.
Instead, there was no blown lead via big pass plays or controversial two-point conversion try to ruin the day. Rather, Brent Pry's defense rose to the occasion with a pair of interceptions, one from Jaquan Brisker and the other Ji'Ayir Brown, to seal the deal, thanks largely in part to a pass rush that was fierce from start to finish in front of 76,832.
"Obviously, when you can go on the road and find a way to protect the lead against that type of team and that type of offense, there's tremendous confidence that can come from this," head coach James Franklin said.
"An early season big win can do a lot of good, but all that matters is we learn from it, correct the film, and find a way to do it next week."
So, about that adversity: The list of things the Nittany Lions overcame on Saturday is long, and it includes:
--A sluggish start on offense that saw coordinator Mike Yurcich's group put up just 43 yards in the first half
--Injuries to safeties Jaquan Brisker and Ji'Ayir Brown that cost the former multiple series.
--A leg issue for end Arnold Ebiketie that sent him to the locker room for a few drives.
--Jordan Stout missing an extra point that would have given the Lions a touchdown lead instead of just a six-point one.
--Losing linebacker Ellis Brooks for the end of the game after a tackle on Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz was ruled targeting.
--A hands to the face personal foul on Ebiketie that allowed the Badgers to move into Penn State territory on their penultimate drive
The Lions could have folded after any of those moments and let the Badgers run away with the game, but this team wasn't going to let it happen, which is a tremendous sign for the future as they prepare to play Ball State next Saturday at Beaver Stadium.
There were many questions about this Penn State team prior to the season, and not all of them were answered Saturday. The offensive line wasn't often as dominant as we thought it could be, Sean Clifford had some ups and downs, and not every opponent will enter the red zone three times and not score. Granted, part of that was quality Penn State defense, but the Badgers did a pretty good job of digging their own grave, too.
Ultimately, that doesn't matter, because you can only play the hand your dealt and let the opponent beat itself if it wants to. Penn State showed why it can be a breakout team in 2021 on Saturday and shrugged off a number of issues to do it.
"It's confidence," defensive tackle PJ Mustipher said. "I think we showed we can play with anybody in the country.
"I know Wisconsin is a great team, they were ranked high, and we went out there and got the job done. That builds confidence, that's the standard, and we got to just keep stacking."
