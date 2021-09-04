Penn State overcomes all sorts of adversity to win opener: One big thing

Madison, Wisc. -- Let's be honest with each other: Did you think Penn State would hunker down and stop Wisconsin, not once but twice, late in the fourth quarter to preserve a ranked win on the road?

There was a feeling here at Camp Randall Stadium that the host Badgers would find a way to make Jordan Stout's missed extra point hurt with a late touchdown and try to spot the start of the Nittany Lions' season, mostly because the fans here and the ones rooting on the blue and white back home had seen it happen too many times before.

Instead, there was no blown lead via big pass plays or controversial two-point conversion try to ruin the day. Rather, Brent Pry's defense rose to the occasion with a pair of interceptions, one from Jaquan Brisker and the other Ji'Ayir Brown, to seal the deal, thanks largely in part to a pass rush that was fierce from start to finish in front of 76,832.

"Obviously, when you can go on the road and find a way to protect the lead against that type of team and that type of offense, there's tremendous confidence that can come from this," head coach James Franklin said.

"An early season big win can do a lot of good, but all that matters is we learn from it, correct the film, and find a way to do it next week."