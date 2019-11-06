News More News
Penn State, Ohio State set for noon kick in Columbus

Nate Bauer • BlueWhiteIllustrated
Is in his 14th year covering Penn State football and men's basketball for Blue White Illustrated.

The Nittany Lions and Buckeyes have a kick time.

Announced Wednesday afternoon via social media, the showdown between two presently-included College Football Playoff unbeatens will begin at noon at the Horseshoe in Columbus, Ohio.

No. 4 Penn State has work to do before it can reach that game still unbeaten against an Ohio State team that will face Maryland and Rutgers the next two weeks, respectively.

First, the Nittany Lions will travel to Minnesota to take on the fellow 8-0 Golden Gophers before returning to Beaver Stadium on Nov. 16 to face 7-2 Indiana.

