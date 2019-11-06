Announced Wednesday afternoon via social media, the showdown between two presently-included College Football Playoff unbeatens will begin at noon at the Horseshoe in Columbus, Ohio.

No. 4 Penn State has work to do before it can reach that game still unbeaten against an Ohio State team that will face Maryland and Rutgers the next two weeks, respectively.

First, the Nittany Lions will travel to Minnesota to take on the fellow 8-0 Golden Gophers before returning to Beaver Stadium on Nov. 16 to face 7-2 Indiana.