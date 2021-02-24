"We are excited to welcome Anthony to our staff," Penn State head coach James Franklin said in a prepared statement. "He brings an impressive football background both as a player and a coach. As a player, he is a College Football Hall of Famer, a two-time consensus All-American and won a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens. During his 18-year coaching career, he has been a defensive coordinator and has worked in multiple Power Five conferences. Anthony's safeties have always played hard with a nose for the ball. Anthony has an infectious personality and leads with humility. Our safeties will really enjoy learning from him. We are thrilled to welcome Anthony, his wife, Kimberly, and their three children to Happy Valley."

Poindexter just finished his fourth season at Purdue. Previously, he was the defensive coordinator and safeties coach at UConn. Last season, the Boilermakers allowed 254.4 passing yards per game, the third worst mark in the Big Ten. Defensive coordinator Bob Diaco was ultimately fired after just one season with at Purdue.

However, before Diaco's arrival, Poindexter did help oversee improvements. In 2017, his first on staff, Purdue's defensive scoring average dropped from 38.2 to 20.5. His best year was in 2015, while overseeing UConn's defense The Huskies finished in the top 20 in red zone defense, scoring defense and passing defense, while also finishing 33rd overall in total defense.

"I am honored and humbled by the opportunity to be a part of the Penn State football program," Poindexter said in the same statement. "As long as I've played the game of football, I've been aware of the long-standing tradition and history of excellence here at Penn State. I look forward to being under the leadership and guidance of Coach Franklin. I'm inspired by his relentless desire to win and I look forward to contributing in any way I can. [Defensive coordinator Brent] Pry has assembled one of the best defensive units in the country and nothing motivates me more than young men with a will to work hard and learn. My family and I are truly grateful to be a part of this incredible University. Thank you for having us. WE ARE!"

A native of Lynchburg, Virginia, Poindexter was also one of Purdue's key recruiters, especially in the Mid-Atlantic region. While with the Boilermakers, he recruited multiple key regions for Penn State, including New York City, New Jersey, Maryland and Virginia. This hire is expected to help address the DMV region that used to be overseen by Tyler Bowen, who left last month for a job in the NFL.

As a player, Poindexter was a two-time All-American at Virginia and the 1998 ACC Defensive Player of the Year. He is one of only three players in ACC history to be named all-conference three times. He finished his college career with 342 tackles and was selected to the College Football Hall of Fame last year as a player.

Poindexter tore his ACL his senior season, but was still drafted in the seventh round by the Baltimore Ravens in 1999. He was part of the Ravens' Super Bowl XXXV team.



