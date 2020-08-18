There's no shortage of Penn State connections in the first Rivals250 for the Class of 2022.

Not only has James Franklin and his staff extended verbal scholarship offers to nearly half (120) of the players that made the list, but both of the four-star players that have already committed made the cut.

WR Kaden Saunders is the highest-ranked commitment, coming in at No. 192 overall. TE Jerry Cross also made the list at No. 248 overall. Penn State's other two committed players, TE Holden Staes and QB Beau Pribula, both still hold 5.7 three-star ratings.