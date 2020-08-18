Penn State offers more than 100 prospects in inaugural 2022 Rivals250
There's no shortage of Penn State connections in the first Rivals250 for the Class of 2022.
Not only has James Franklin and his staff extended verbal scholarship offers to nearly half (120) of the players that made the list, but both of the four-star players that have already committed made the cut.
WR Kaden Saunders is the highest-ranked commitment, coming in at No. 192 overall. TE Jerry Cross also made the list at No. 248 overall. Penn State's other two committed players, TE Holden Staes and QB Beau Pribula, both still hold 5.7 three-star ratings.
Outside of those that have already committed, there's no shortage of talent throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. Out of the regional states that Penn State regularly recruits, Virginia has the most players inside the top 250, with 11 prospects. OL Zach Rice (No. 11 overall) and LB Shawn Murphy (No. 14) both hold five-star ratings. Other notable players include OL Gunner Givens (No. 48), RB George Pettaway (No. 101), DL Bryce Carter (No. 150) and RB Tevin White (No. 152).
It's a very good year for Pennsylvania, with 10 players inside the Rivals250. DE/LB Enai White (No. 76) and CB Keenan Nelson Jr. (No.89) both earned spots inside the Rivals100. OL Drew Shelton (No. 110) and RB Nick Singleton (No. 112) are both just outside the top 100, followed by Saf. Mehki Flowers (No. 164), LB Ken Talley (No. 169), LB Anthony Johnson (No. 217) and WR Anthony Ivey (No. 237).
Maryland and New Jersey are also well-represented. One of Penn State's top overall prospects in the class, DE Dani Dennis-Sutton, currently sits at No. 17 overall. He hasn't yet earned a five-star rating, but will later this year if that ranking holds firm. Linebacker Jaishawn Barham (No. 38), Ath. Keon Sabb (No. 40), OL Jacob Allen (No. 84), DE Derrick Moore (No. 97) and DE Aaron Wilson (No. 100) also earned spots within the Rivals100.
Other notable prospects include:
No. 13 - CB Will Johnson
No. 32 - QB Ty Simpson
No. 70 - WR Tyler Morris
No. 72 - QB AJ Duffy
No. 99 - DE Wilfredo Aybar
136) Saf. Isaac Thompson
No. 146 - RB Gi'Bran Payne
No. 177 - OL Ty Chan
No. 201 - DE Joe Strickland
No. 210 - Saf. Cristian Driver
Below is the complete list of Rivals250 prospects that have earned a Penn State offer.
Rivals250 Prospects with a Penn State Scholarship Offer
10) OL Kam Dewberry
11) OL Zach Rice
12) DE Tyre West
13) CB Will Johnson
14) LB Shawn Murphy
20) CB Jeadyn Lukus
23) WR CJ Williams
29) CB Caleb Burton
30) RB Raleek Brown
32) QB Ty Simpson
34) Saf. Sam McCall
39) Saf. Zion Branch
40) Ath. Keon Sabb
47) OL Joe Brunner
48) OL Gunner Givens
53) RB Jaydon Blue
59) RB Gavin Sawchuk
70) WR Tyler Morris
72) QB A.J. Duffy
76) DE/LB Enai White
78) OL Will Campbell
79) WR Evan Stewart
82) TE Jake Johnson
84) OL Jacob Allen
86) QB MJ Morris
88) OL Collin Sadler
97) DE Derrick Moore
100) DE Aaron Wilson
101) RB George Pettaway
102) OL Carson Hinzman
105) OL Billy Schrauth
107) RB Jovantae Barnes
110) OL Drew Shelton
112) RB Nick Singleton
113) QB Braden Davis
114) CB Trevell Mullen
115) RB Omarion Hampton
116) DT Nasir Pearce
117) OL Dayne Shor
121) LB Moses Walker
128) LB Keaten Wade
131) WR Darrius Clemons
135) DE Marvin Jones Jr.
136) Saf. Isaac Thompson
137) DE Francois Nolton
138) QB Nicco Marchiol
140) DT Justice Finkley
141) Saf. Alfonzo Allen
142) RB Terrance Gibbs
145) Saf. Daylen Everette
146) RB Gi’Bran Payne
150) DL Bryce Carter
152) RB Tevin White
156) OL Jacob Sexton
159) TE Donovan Green
160) OL Fisher Anderson
163) TE Jaleel Skinner
164) Saf. Mehki Flowers
167) OL Aamil Wagner
169) Ath. Ken Talley
174) RB Damari Alston
177) OL Ty Chan
178) CB Jaylon Guilbeau
180) WR Kojo Antwi
192) WR Kaden Saunders
193) RB Emeka Megwa
194) OL DJ Moore
195) RB Kaytron Allen
196) RB Jamie Felix
197) DT Curtis Neal
201) DE Joe Strickland
208) DE Gracen Halton
209) RB Antonio Martin
210) Saf. Cristian Driver
212) WR Sam Mbake
217) LB Anthony Johnson
218) DE Dante Anderson
221) DE Kenny Fletcher
226) WR Andre Greene Jr.
230) WR Tay’Shawn Trent
231) RB Ramon Brown
233) RB Tavorus Jones
235) WR Amarian Brown
237) WR Anthony Ivey
240) TE Benji Gosnell
247) Ath. Dillon Tatum
248) TE Jerry Cross
