 Penn State Football Recruiting: Kaden Saunders & Jerry Cross make Rivals250
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-18 11:02:47 -0500') }} football

Penn State offers more than 100 prospects in inaugural 2022 Rivals250

Ryan Snyder • BlueWhiteIllustrated
Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsSnyder

There's no shortage of Penn State connections in the first Rivals250 for the Class of 2022.

Not only has James Franklin and his staff extended verbal scholarship offers to nearly half (120) of the players that made the list, but both of the four-star players that have already committed made the cut.

WR Kaden Saunders is the highest-ranked commitment, coming in at No. 192 overall. TE Jerry Cross also made the list at No. 248 overall. Penn State's other two committed players, TE Holden Staes and QB Beau Pribula, both still hold 5.7 three-star ratings.

Penn State Nittany Lions Football Recruiting Class of 2022
WR Kaden Saunders (above) and TE Jerry Cross both earned spots inside the Rivals250

Outside of those that have already committed, there's no shortage of talent throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. Out of the regional states that Penn State regularly recruits, Virginia has the most players inside the top 250, with 11 prospects. OL Zach Rice (No. 11 overall) and LB Shawn Murphy (No. 14) both hold five-star ratings. Other notable players include OL Gunner Givens (No. 48), RB George Pettaway (No. 101), DL Bryce Carter (No. 150) and RB Tevin White (No. 152).

It's a very good year for Pennsylvania, with 10 players inside the Rivals250. DE/LB Enai White (No. 76) and CB Keenan Nelson Jr. (No.89) both earned spots inside the Rivals100. OL Drew Shelton (No. 110) and RB Nick Singleton (No. 112) are both just outside the top 100, followed by Saf. Mehki Flowers (No. 164), LB Ken Talley (No. 169), LB Anthony Johnson (No. 217) and WR Anthony Ivey (No. 237).

Maryland and New Jersey are also well-represented. One of Penn State's top overall prospects in the class, DE Dani Dennis-Sutton, currently sits at No. 17 overall. He hasn't yet earned a five-star rating, but will later this year if that ranking holds firm. Linebacker Jaishawn Barham (No. 38), Ath. Keon Sabb (No. 40), OL Jacob Allen (No. 84), DE Derrick Moore (No. 97) and DE Aaron Wilson (No. 100) also earned spots within the Rivals100.

Other notable prospects include:

No. 13 - CB Will Johnson

No. 32 - QB Ty Simpson

No. 70 - WR Tyler Morris

No. 72 - QB AJ Duffy

No. 99 - DE Wilfredo Aybar

136) Saf. Isaac Thompson

No. 146 - RB Gi'Bran Payne

No. 177 - OL Ty Chan

No. 201 - DE Joe Strickland

No. 210 - Saf. Cristian Driver

Below is the complete list of Rivals250 prospects that have earned a Penn State offer.


Rivals250 Prospects with a Penn State Scholarship Offer

2) CB Domani Jackson

3) CB Denver Harris

5) CB Jaheim Singletary

7) DT Travis Shaw

8) OL Julian Armella

9) WR Luther Burden

10) OL Kam Dewberry

11) OL Zach Rice

12) DE Tyre West

13) CB Will Johnson

14) LB Shawn Murphy

17) DE Dani Dennis-Sutton

20) CB Jeadyn Lukus

21) LB Dasan McCullough

23) WR CJ Williams

24) OL Devon Campbell

25) Saf. Kamari Wilson

26) Ath. Kevin Coleman

27) WR Tetairoa McMillian

28) QB Gunnar Stockton

29) CB Caleb Burton

30) RB Raleek Brown

31) DE Shemar Stewart

32) QB Ty Simpson

34) Saf. Sam McCall

38) LB Jaishawn Barham

39) Saf. Zion Branch

40) Ath. Keon Sabb

45) OL Earnest Greene

47) OL Joe Brunner

48) OL Gunner Givens

51) DE Mykel Williams

53) RB Jaydon Blue

55) DT Khurtiss Perry

56) CB Tayon Holloway

57) RB Emmanuel Henderson

59) RB Gavin Sawchuk

61) OL Addison Nichols

62) Ath. Larry Turner-Gooden

70) WR Tyler Morris

72) QB A.J. Duffy

73) Ath. Kamari Ramsey

74) WR Shaleak Knotts

76) DE/LB Enai White

77) Ath. Kendrick Law

78) OL Will Campbell

79) WR Evan Stewart

81) CB Earl Little Jr.

82) TE Jake Johnson

84) OL Jacob Allen

86) QB MJ Morris

87) DE Kenyatta Jackson

88) OL Collin Sadler

89) CB Keenan Nelson Jr.

94) LB Wesley Bissainthe

95) WR Armani Winfield

97) DE Derrick Moore

99) DE Wilfredo Aybar

100) DE Aaron Wilson

101) RB George Pettaway

102) OL Carson Hinzman

105) OL Billy Schrauth

107) RB Jovantae Barnes

110) OL Drew Shelton

112) RB Nick Singleton

113) QB Braden Davis

114) CB Trevell Mullen

115) RB Omarion Hampton

116) DT Nasir Pearce

117) OL Dayne Shor

121) LB Moses Walker

128) LB Keaten Wade

131) WR Darrius Clemons

135) DE Marvin Jones Jr.

136) Saf. Isaac Thompson

137) DE Francois Nolton

138) QB Nicco Marchiol

140) DT Justice Finkley

141) Saf. Alfonzo Allen

142) RB Terrance Gibbs

145) Saf. Daylen Everette

146) RB Gi’Bran Payne

150) DL Bryce Carter

152) RB Tevin White

156) OL Jacob Sexton

159) TE Donovan Green

160) OL Fisher Anderson

163) TE Jaleel Skinner

164) Saf. Mehki Flowers

167) OL Aamil Wagner

169) Ath. Ken Talley

174) RB Damari Alston

177) OL Ty Chan

178) CB Jaylon Guilbeau

180) WR Kojo Antwi

192) WR Kaden Saunders

193) RB Emeka Megwa

194) OL DJ Moore

195) RB Kaytron Allen

196) RB Jamie Felix

197) DT Curtis Neal

201) DE Joe Strickland

208) DE Gracen Halton

209) RB Antonio Martin

210) Saf. Cristian Driver

212) WR Sam Mbake

217) LB Anthony Johnson

218) DE Dante Anderson

219) WR Gregory Gaines III

221) DE Kenny Fletcher

226) WR Andre Greene Jr.

230) WR Tay’Shawn Trent

231) RB Ramon Brown

233) RB Tavorus Jones

235) WR Amarian Brown

237) WR Anthony Ivey

240) TE Benji Gosnell

247) Ath. Dillon Tatum

248) TE Jerry Cross

*******

