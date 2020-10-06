Now's your chance to prove you're no plastic fan. Show the world that true passion is made of cardboard.

Penn State Athletics will offer fans the chance to purchase cutouts to fill the stands at Beaver Stadium this fall.

And while your likeness will be flat, the rates aren't. The first cutout will cost $85, dropping down to $75 for the second. Penn State students can pay $65 to see themselves in the Beaver Stadium crowd in 2D.

Penn State will donate portions of the proceeds from the cutouts to THON, as well as Penn State equity and inclusion programs.

Penn State Athletics is asking for photos to be submitted wearing white to replicate a white-out atmosphere. It is unclear if they will sprinkle in a red Ohio State shirt or two for realism's sake.

The cutouts are just one aspect of Penn State's new 'Virtual Valley Experience,' which will also include video submissions from fans to be displayed on the scoreboards, virtual tailgates, and more.