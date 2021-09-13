Penn State Offensive and Defensive Trends (Through Two Weeks): BWI Daily

With two games into the regular season the Penn State Nittany Lions are 2-0 and heading into a big matchup with the Auburn Tigers this weekend.

We're also two weeks into having more information about the Penn State offense and defense and what they're going to look like in 2021.

Host Thomas Frank Carr takes a look at the trends that stand out to him so far this season in this edition of the BWI Daily.

First, he takes a look at where the targets are going on the field for Penn State football, as well as where those players are lining up. He notes that Penn State offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich isn't sticking to his old way of doing things and is evolving concepts in his offense.

He also takes a look at Keyvone Lee, who is off to a hot start so far this season. Can Lee continue that production with such limited carries? Or should he be making a move to be the team's lead back?

Finally, T-Frank looks at the defensive side of the ball and how Brent Pry is doing some evolving of his own.