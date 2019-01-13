“There’s open shots that we need to hit,” he said. “I thought we had a couple really good looks to stop the bleeding, and they didn’t go down.“

Nittany Lion coach Pat Chambers credited strong defense on the part of Michigan State for his team’s third-lowest point total of the season, but acknowledged that his team missed more than a few open shots that could have changed the dynamic of the game.

The sixth-ranked Spartans coasted through the second half to a 71-56 victory as Penn State fell to 0-6 in Big Ten play.

With a running start, Henry elevated in the paint and went unchallenged at the rim, throwing down a one-handed dunk that emphatically capped off a disastrous first half for the Nittany Lions that proved too much to overcome.

Penn State’s defense parted at the center as Michigan State’s Aaron Henry drove the lane.

The big early advantage allowed Michigan State to withstand an early second-half push from the Nittany Lions without feeling much game pressure.





Penn State cut the Spartans’ lead from 16 to 10 in the first 5:22 of the second half, but Tom Izzo’s team re-established control from that point on.





Ultimately, the Nittany Lions were bested on both ends of the court, despite Michigan State choosing to rest a few key contributors due to injury. The efficient Spartans shot 49 percent against the typically-stout Penn State defense, and the Nittany Lions continued to struggle on the offensive end.





“We are relying on our defense so much that it’s going to bend or it’s going to break,” Chambers said. “We need to make some shots.”





Lamar Stevens’ early foul trouble caused some of that difficulty.





Stevens picked up his second foul just 7:52 into the game and scored only four points in the first half as the Spartans expanded their lead.





Stevens finished with 20 points thanks to a big second half, but by then it was too late.





The Nittany Lions once again shot an abysmal 22.7 percent from 3-point range. They turned the ball over 13 times and didnt get a single point of secondary scoring from their bench.





Myles Dread shot 4-of-5 from the field, but Penn State’s two other freshman guards went a combined 0-for-7.





So Chambers inserted freshman Kyle McCloskey, a former football player at Villanova, into the game for 18 minutes — Bolton and Jones played only six and eight minutes, respectively.





Chambers said he was rewarding McCloskey’s effort in practice, citing his determination on the defensive end.





“We’ve got to play tough and physical,” Chambers said. “If we’re not going to score the ball, we’ve got to grind it out. It’s not the way I want to play. I want to play fast, I want to score 70-plus points a game...I’m going to put guys out there who are going to compete at the highest of levels.”





Penn State’s secondary contributors — namely its young guards — have to provide secondary scoring for the Nittany Lions to have a change in these types of games, and they’ve got to play to Chambers’ expectations on the defensive end of the floor, too.





For the most part Sunday, that didn’t happen.





“They’ve got to get tougher,” Lamar Stevens said.