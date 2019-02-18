Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-18 09:48:50 -0600') }} football Edit

Penn State off to strong start with Four-Star OL John Young

Fpks6gi6btpawt8oag6t
Young earned all-state honors this past season in Kentuky.
Ryan Snyder • BlueWhiteIllustrated.com
@RivalsSnyder
Recruiting Analyst

Penn State may have offered Louisville offensive lineman John Young less than a month ago, but the Nittany Lions have already emerged as one of his top schools. A 6-foot-6, 295 pound offensive tack...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}