Penn State notes: Safety development, OSU air attack, more
Set for a clash with one of the most skilled groups of wide receivers in college football against Ohio State, Penn State safeties coach Anthony Poindexter met the media Thursday to preview the action.
He also discussed turnover generation, the progress of Penn State's younger safeties, and more.
Progress of Penn State's young safeties
Ji'Ayir Brown and Jaquan Brisker have played the vast majority of the competitive snaps for the Nittany Lions at the safety position this season.
Working in the background, Poindexter feels he has a solid group of young players who have experienced some growth over the course of the season.
"I think they all got bright futures," Poindexter said.
Asked specifically about Jaylen Reed, a true freshman and former four-star prospect, Poindexter offered some praise for Reed's mindset, noting that he has "humbled himself" and spends plenty of time trying to learn from Brisker.
"He's very mature for his age," Poindexter said.
"He's underneath Brisker all the time and he really listens to what he has to say. He takes it out to the field and applies it when he gets his reps. I'm very impressed with how he's moving along and he's going to be a really good player here."
Ohio State's passing attack
Penn State fans will know by now that Ohio State brings a highly dangerous duo of wide receivers into Saturday's contest in Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, who have each been around for a few years.
Joining that group is Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who gives the Buckeyes three wideouts with at least 500 receiving yards through seven games.
"Anytime you have three receivers with this kind of talent and this kind of capability and this kind of explosiveness, you have to be prepared to defend on every snap," Poindexter said. "It puts a little bit of stress on your secondary, but we got a good secondary that can rise to this challenge, and most of our guys have played against these guys, which helps."
Maximizing opportunity
As good as Penn State's defense has been against opposing passing games so far this season, it hasn't always taken every opportunity that was presented to it.
A prime example came last week in overtime against Illinois, when Brisker had what would have been a game-winning interception in his hands and couldn't come down with it.
Penn State can't allow the same thing to happen this week if it hopes to stay with the high-flying Buckeyes.
Generating turnovers remains a key point of emphasis for the Penn State defense in practice, Poindexter said. adding that coming down with some of these interceptions can often be more difficult than it seems to the eye.
"It's one thing catching it in practice, but when the moment comes to you in the game you've got to make the plays and our kids understand that," he said. "It's not like they want to drop the ball."
