Penn State notes: Iowa kick time announced; Clifford wins Big Ten honor

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford has been named the Big Ten's co-offensive player of the week after a strong performance throughout a 38-17 Nittany Lions win over Villanova.

Clifford completed 19 of 26 passes for 401 yards and four touchdowns in the victory, as PSU improved to 4-0 ahead of this coming Saturday's primetime meeting with Indiana. He shared the conference award with Northwestern back Evan Hall, who had 216 yards and two touchdowns in the Wildcats' win over Ohio.

"This time last year we were 0-4, 0-5 sitting in the locker room sad," Clifford told reporters. We're 4-0 and we're one of, if not, I still think the best team in the country. Like that's what our mentality is right now.

"We're going to keep the underdog mentality and all that. You guys talk about it but we know the confidence we have in the room and on the team so it's all about getting better every single day and days like Wednesday can't can't happen again. We got to make sure that we are maximizing all the potential that we have every single day."