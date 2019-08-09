Penn State’s recruiting coordinators had a lot to say during last Saturday's media day. Cornerback coach Terry Smith, who focuses on defensive prospects, and tight end coach Tyler Bowen, who focuses on offense, were both in attendance to discuss a variety of topics with myself and colleagues. Of course, the upcoming season and their current roster dominated the conversation, but the pair also hit on a variety subjects regarding Penn State’s efforts on the recruiting trail, as well as some of the broader topics that surround the changes made in recent years.

Cornerback coach Terry Smith oversees Penn State's recruiting on defense.

The Class of 2020

Head coach James Franklin grabbed everyone’s attention last month when he told reporters in Chicago that he and his staff could sign up to 30 prospects in this year’s class. With more than 20 players already verbally committed and no signs of slowing up, the staff's actions certainly support Franklin’s comments. “It’s always exciting knowing that we have spots left and there’s good players out on the board,” said Bowen. “It comes down to filling needs by position, and it’s always exciting that we’re going into the homestretch with some spots available and good players still out there.”

The Nittany Lions should fill one of those needs later today when running back Caziah Holmes, from Cocoa, Fla., announces at 6 PM ET this evening. That’ll bring the class to 22 commitments with still about four months remaining until the early signing period.

Both coaches said they're pleased with where the class currently stands. “I love the class we’ve built so far. I think it’s a very athletic class,” Bowen add. “There are a lot of players that have really impressed us this summer at camp. We still have to fill a few needs, but so far, we’re very happy with what we’ve been able to do on offense.”

Smith had similar comments regarding the defense. He also noted a few positions of need.

“[The] class is good," he said. "Obviously up front, we got a lot of guys and a variety of guys. Linebackers, we have a couple of those guys, and we’re still looking to fill another linebacker. We want to get a couple more guys on the back end, [plus] any guy we see as an elite talent, add ‘em, because those guys are game-changers. Anytime you can find them, you want them on your roster.”





Spring Official Visits & The Early Signing Period

Junior year official visits and an early signing period have now been in place since April 2017. That’s given Penn State and schools across the country a better feel for how its impacted both themselves and the recruits they’re pursuing. Smith said that, regardless of whether the NCAA updated its official visit rule, it wasn't going to stop prospects from traveling all over the country in the spring and early summer. “Kids want to go to these schools and visit, and kids are going whether you make it an official or an unofficial visit,” he said. “They’re traveling coast-to-coast, north to south."

It’s also made June one of the most important months on the calendar. In addition to all the camps, both on campus and elsewhere, getting your top prospects on campus that month is more important than ever. Not only are more and more players deciding to end their recruitments following their official visits, but coaches also have just one week at the end of July to host the players that haven't decided yet. After that week, another dead period begins Aug. 1 and runs all the way until the first weekend of the season. “It’s definitely one of the busier months now,” said Bowen. “Camps were always the main focus that month. They’re still very important, but making sure we get some time with the players we’ve already offered has become very important.”

Bowen also reiterated what Smith had to say about the popularity of summer official visits. “One thing we saw in year one and two is that the spring official visits are very popular with high school prospects, which is good. It gives them a great opportunity to see some schools during the off-season. For a long time, a lot of players have wanted to get their decision out of the way before their season. Now, it’s easier for them to do that and that’s been popular. This allows guys to visit more places and make a better decision before they end up committing. It’s been really popular, so I like that and I think a lot of families like it, too.”

In regards to the early signing period, Franklin and his assistants have always spoken highly of the idea. Smith said his feelings haven’t changed at all.

“I like to have the early signing [period],” he said. “That way, you get your first wave of guys and come January, you know exactly what your needs are and you go and finish up your class."





