Penn State notebook: Kalen King to play this week, AJ Lytton latest + more
True freshman cornerback Kalen King will play for Penn State Nittany Lions football this Saturday against Wisconsin, cornerbacks coach Terry Smith revealed on Thursday morning.
King, a four-star recruit, was the No. 134 overall prospect in the 2021 class and the No. 10 cornerback.
He turned heads when James Franklin called him the most advanced freshman he'd worked with during his time at Penn State this spring, and followed that up with an electric performance at Penn State's open practice when he intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown.
He continued to earn plenty of praise throughout Penn State's offseason, and now, within what Franklin called the best secondary he's had at Penn State, King has forced his way into the rotation, according to cornerbacks coach Terry Smith.
"He continues to do great things," Smith said. "He had a really great spring for us, a great summer and a great fall camp. He's going to play a lot of football for us and we're excited about him. We're going to continue to push him along and move him forward and get him some reps.
"He's going to play Saturday. We're really happy with where he is."
AJ Lytton Latest
Smith also provided an update on new Penn State cornerback AJ Lytton, who arrived this summer as a late addition.
Lytton transferred out of the Florida State program, and didn't play organized football in 2020.
His talent is obvious, though. A former top-75 recruit, Lytton boasts the measurables of an elite athlete for the Nittany Lions.
"Kid's a 4.3 [40-yard dash] runner," Smith said. "He's fast. He's athletic. He's quick."
So, how will he fit into Penn State's cornerback room the begin the season?
"He's brought some depth to the position," Smith said. "He's going to play on some special teams and things. He has a lot of knowledge and experience. The corner room has six or seven guys that have played or can play, are ready to play, so the depth is pretty good."
Daequan Hardy to get regular reps
Redshirt sophomore Daequan Hardy appears to have clawed his way into a position to get regular reps for the Nittany Lions.
"He's going to play a lot in our nickel position," Smith said.
Hardy was a two-star recruit out of high school, but a phenomenal performance in a state championship game for Penn Hills convinced Penn State head coach James Franklin to offer him a scholarship.
Now, he's showing the staff that he's worth the investment.
"Kid just continues to be consistent," Smith said. "When you look at him, he's a little undersized for what you'd like it to be," but he makes up for it with his speed and mental attributes, Smith added
More Notes
— Marquis Wilson split time between cornerback and wide receiver in camp, playing corner at the beginning before moving over to offense in the latter half of camp. This week, he has spent time on both sides of the ball as the Nittany Lions ramp up for Wisconsin. Smith said he will be available this weekend at both positions.
— Penn State has been emphasizing takeaways in practice more than ever in an effort to generate more turnovers. There have been more takeaway periods, and more time spent on the JUGS machine for defensive backs.
— Smith views Wisconsin's wideouts as a consistent group that runs routes well. They're also very disciplined. The challenge, in Smith's view, will be the for the Nittany Lion defensive backs to have good eye discipline. Penn State expects plenty of play-action from the Badger offense.
