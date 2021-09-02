Penn State notebook: Kalen King to play this week, AJ Lytton latest + more

True freshman cornerback Kalen King will play for Penn State Nittany Lions football this Saturday against Wisconsin, cornerbacks coach Terry Smith revealed on Thursday morning.

King, a four-star recruit, was the No. 134 overall prospect in the 2021 class and the No. 10 cornerback.

He turned heads when James Franklin called him the most advanced freshman he'd worked with during his time at Penn State this spring, and followed that up with an electric performance at Penn State's open practice when he intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown.

He continued to earn plenty of praise throughout Penn State's offseason, and now, within what Franklin called the best secondary he's had at Penn State, King has forced his way into the rotation, according to cornerbacks coach Terry Smith.

"He continues to do great things," Smith said. "He had a really great spring for us, a great summer and a great fall camp. He's going to play a lot of football for us and we're excited about him. We're going to continue to push him along and move him forward and get him some reps.

"He's going to play Saturday. We're really happy with where he is."

