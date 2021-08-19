Penn State notebook: Brandon Smith on Curtis Jacobs, NIL & more

Between a position change and his name, image and likeness dealings, Penn State linebacker Brandon Smith's offseson has been busy. Smith met the media on Wednesday night to discuss those topics, plus more, as Penn State football continues its push through fall camp. Let's get into those topics, below:

Penn State Nittany Lions football linebacker Brandon Smith underwent a position change this offseason. (Penn State Athletics)

Curtis Jacobs progressing well at Sam

Penn State football's linebackers have shuffled considerably entering the season. Smith moved from the Sam linebacker position to the Will linebacker spot this offseason, which cleared the way for talented sophomore Curtis Jacobs to replace him at Sam. Jacobs played only 180 snaps last season off the bench, but Smith said "he's defnitely ready" for the bigger role he's stepping into. Jacobs will still approach Smith with questions about scenarios and decision making, but, according to Smith, Jacobs's instincts rarely lead him the wrong way. "Most of the time when he's saying he's going to do [something], it works out," Smith said. "I even learn from my mistakes that I've made in the past with that. For the most part, he has a good head on his shoulders. He's smart. He's learning. He's asking many questions of myself and [defensive coordinator Brent] Pry. He's going to be good in that position." RELATED: Penn State football notebook: KeAndre Lambert-Smith turns corner, plus more

Brandon Smith's NIL Moves

Smith announced one of the higher profile NIL deals made by a Penn State athlete to this point on Tuesday, when he revealed that he's signed an agreement with Roc Nation Sports. A family friend initiated the contact, Smith said, and things developed from there. "I had my parents talk to them first, make sure everything was alright before I even get involved in it," Smith said. "Everything checked out. They're all great people, nice people. I got in contact with them and basically just had a general conversation, and the next thing you know, we're here." Smith said he made the deal with an eye toward the future as well as the present, hoping to prepare himself for real life situations and possibly set himself up for success once his playing career comes to an end. "Everything is more than what we got going on now," Smith said. "Me learning from them as far as the business aspect of everything and having many different connections as far as the people I'm talking to, it was just a really good opportunity. "It's more than making money right now. It's the knowledge and stuff that you gather from talking to many different people and learning their experiences and just gaving a general conversation with them on a day-to-day basis is more valuable than making money right now. "

Impressions of Jesse Luketa's move to defensive end