Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-13 08:06:18 -0500') }} football Edit

OL Nolan Rucci set to return soon

Rfm3ogwjymtdaizbufkn
Ryan Snyder • BlueWhiteIllustrated.com
@RivalsSnyder
Recruiting Analyst

Class of 2021 offensive lineman Nolan Rucci will be back on campus later this week.A native of Litiz, Pa., Rucci is already very familiar with the program and campus, as his father, Todd, played fo...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}