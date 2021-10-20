Penn State Nittany Lions Oct. 20 practice observations: Quick hitters

Penn State is set for a Saturday matchup with Illinois, and roster questions continue to be asked ahead of kickoff.

Will Sean Clifford play? If not, which of Ta'Quan Roberson or Christian Veilleux will start? Are all the running backs healthy? And who is taking the place of PJ Mustipher?

The BWI staff was at the Nittany Lions practice field on Wednesday night as the program opened another midweek set of drills prior to game day, and those questions and more are covered in this edition of quick hitters from outside of Holuba Hall.

