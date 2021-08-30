Penn State Nittany Lions hockey reveals 2021-22 schedule

The schedule is set for Penn State Nittany Lions hockey.

Guy Gadowsky's group will return to the ice on Sunday, October 3, to begin their season with a two-game series against Long Island University.

A nonconference tilt in Nashville with North Dakota, one of college hockey's historic powerhouses, as well as a loaded Big Ten slate headlines the Penn State hockey schedule.

Let's take a look at the full slate, below:

