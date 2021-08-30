Penn State Nittany Lions hockey reveals 2021-22 schedule
The schedule is set for Penn State Nittany Lions hockey.
Guy Gadowsky's group will return to the ice on Sunday, October 3, to begin their season with a two-game series against Long Island University.
A nonconference tilt in Nashville with North Dakota, one of college hockey's historic powerhouses, as well as a loaded Big Ten slate headlines the Penn State hockey schedule.
Let's take a look at the full slate, below:
Penn State Nittany Lions hockey schedule
Oct. 3-4 — vs Long Island University
Oct. 8-9 — vs Canisius College
Oct. 21-22 — vs Niagara University
Oct. 30 — vs North Dakota (Nashville)
Nov. 5-6 — at Ohio State
Nov. 11-12 — vs. Michigan
Nov. 19-20 — at Minnesota
Nov. 23-34 — at St. Thomas
Dec. 3-4 — vs Michigan State
Dec.10-11 — at Wisconsin
Dec. 31-Jan. 1 — vs Maine
Jan. 7-8 — vs Notre Dame
Jan. 14-15 — at Michigan
Jan. 21-22 — vs Wisconsin
Jan. 28-29 — vs Ohio State
Feb. 4-5 — at Notre Dame
Feb. 18-19 — vs Minnesota
Feb. 25-26 — at Michigan State
The Nittany Lions will be looking to bounce back from a tough season in 2020-21, which saw them finish at 10-12 overall after getting off to a very difficult start.
Their season ended in overtime in the semifinals of the Big Ten tournament, where they suffered a 4-3 defeat to Wisconsin.
