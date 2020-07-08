 Penn State Football: TE Zack Kuntz Opens Up in Video Conference
Nitt Clips: Watch Zack Kuntz's Wednesday Video Conference

Watch Zack Kuntz's complete Wednesday video conference

Penn State tight end Zack Kuntz met with the media Wednesday to discuss a variety of topics, including where he stands with his progression and how he's adapted during the COVID-19 pandemic. Watch his complete video conference below.

